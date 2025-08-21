Trump's Worst Lawyer Finally (Sorta) Gets A Win But Her Victory Lap Was Comically Short

There have been some signs that Donald Trump's second term has not been kind to Alina Habba, and the whiplash she might've felt from a chaotic news day could be one of them. Taking to social media to celebrate an appeals court in New York tossing Trump's hefty fine for his civil fraud case, Habba once again proved why she's considered Trump's worst lawyer by misunderstanding the ruling. In her August 21 post to X, Habba boldly stated the ruling was "a resounding victory for President Trump," and reiterated her belief that the "case was politically motivated." Habba ended her post with the assertion that "President Trump won – and justice won with him." However, the facts beg to differ.

According to reporting by CNN, the split decision only eradicates the fines Trump was expected to pay and does not overturn his felony conviction. Letitia James, the New York state attorney general who pursued the case — and who's subsequently being investigated by the Trump administration — indicated she will be appealing the ruling. Meanwhile, as Habba attempted to take a victory lap, posting throwback photos of her time in court alongside Trump to her Instagram Stories, her celebration was short-lived. Later the same day, a federal judge determined Habba has been breaking the law simply by showing up to work.