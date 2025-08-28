Jeanine Pirro's Most Glaring Makeup Mistake Gives Total Lauren Boebert Vibes
Judge Jeanine Pirro has had her fair share of makeup mishaps in front of the camera. But with the decades she's been showing her face on TV screens, it's understandable that the spotlight would catch her slipping up now and then. However, she's also developed a habit of uploading pictures of her fashion and makeup fails on social media. This is a little less excusable considering how much control she has over her images before she hits post. Case in point, the best-selling author needlessly embarrassed herself with a photo she published on her Instagram, showing that she might be taking style cues from Representative Lauren Boebert, congresswoman from Colorado.
There have been several times Boebert's makeup made it clear that she had a bad case of "eyebrow blindness," and, concerningly, Pirro may have the same condition. Clearly overdone, the New York native's dark, thick eyebrows are the first and only things you notice when you see the picture. So much so that they might even be larger than Boebert's, a feat that looked impossible until Pirro pulled it off. The good news is that Pirro sometimes styles her eyebrows much thinner, and her Instagram photo seems more like an exception to her usual makeup than the standard. With that in mind, there's hope that her Boebert-inspired look was a one-off.
Not even Lauren Boebert has made the same eyebrow-raising blunder as Jeanine Pirro
Pics of Judge Jeanine Pirro without makeup are always head-turning, for better or for worse. Her Instagram pic is an unfortunate example of the latter. She took the picture right before she went to the gym. But unless she had to work off her eyebrows that day, we're not entirely sure why she couldn't let them be as natural as most of her face looked. Moreover, when her eyebrows photobombed Pirro's picture, they also stole the attention away from her stunning 'do. The judge hit the gym on one of her best hair days. However, it was a waste of a good cut since it was completely overshadowed by her distracting makeup mistake.
Pirro's apparent beauty mentor, Lauren Boebert, seemingly hasn't made the same bare-face-but-heavy-brows mistake as the judge. The couple of times we've seen what Boebert looks like underneath all of that cakey makeup, her eyebrows are thin, arched, and look normal. This makes us wonder if even Boebert realizes how tacky thick eyebrows can look on a face with little to no makeup — a lesson that Pirro's learned the hard way.