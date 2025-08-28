Jeanine Pirro's Most Glaring Makeup Mistake Gives Total Lauren Boebert Vibes

Judge Jeanine Pirro has had her fair share of makeup mishaps in front of the camera. But with the decades she's been showing her face on TV screens, it's understandable that the spotlight would catch her slipping up now and then. However, she's also developed a habit of uploading pictures of her fashion and makeup fails on social media. This is a little less excusable considering how much control she has over her images before she hits post. Case in point, the best-selling author needlessly embarrassed herself with a photo she published on her Instagram, showing that she might be taking style cues from Representative Lauren Boebert, congresswoman from Colorado.

There have been several times Boebert's makeup made it clear that she had a bad case of "eyebrow blindness," and, concerningly, Pirro may have the same condition. Clearly overdone, the New York native's dark, thick eyebrows are the first and only things you notice when you see the picture. So much so that they might even be larger than Boebert's, a feat that looked impossible until Pirro pulled it off. The good news is that Pirro sometimes styles her eyebrows much thinner, and her Instagram photo seems more like an exception to her usual makeup than the standard. With that in mind, there's hope that her Boebert-inspired look was a one-off.