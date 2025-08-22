Trump's Bizarre Claim About His Grass Knowledge Isn't Helping Those Cognitive Decline Rumors

Donald Trump's ego-boosting speeches only seem to be getting worse. While the president addressed law enforcement officers at a U.S. Park Police facility on August 21, he proudly announced the government's big plans to revamp the parks in Washington, D.C. However, the outspoken politician didn't stop there and went off on a bizarre tangent, asserting, "I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world." Trump continued, "We are going to be re-grassing your parks, new sprinkler systems. It will look like Trump National Golf Club."

Trump: One of the things we are going to be redoing as your parks. I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world. We are going to be regrassing your parks, new sprinklers systems. It will look like Trump national golf club. Grass has a life. You know that?... pic.twitter.com/mggkKBHuAB — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025

Then, he went on to share some elementary school-level knowledge with the crowd, noting, "Grass has a life. ... We have a life and grass has a life." After listening to his rambling speech, some users on X, formerly Twitter, were left to wonder if he was in his right mind. Others were certain that he wasn't and posited that his cognitive skills were worsening faster than anyone anticipated. One commenter even went so far as to quip that the Republican politician's job should be considered "elder abuse."

People were naturally thinking about how everyone would have reacted to former president Joe Biden giving a similarly rambling speech about grass. Unfortunately, even Trump's attempted ego boost failed, as someone on X shared a photo from July 2025 that showed one of the White House lawns had been replaced with tile. Worse, there have been several other Trump moments that have made everyone question his cognitive test results.