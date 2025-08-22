Trump's Bizarre Claim About His Grass Knowledge Isn't Helping Those Cognitive Decline Rumors
Donald Trump's ego-boosting speeches only seem to be getting worse. While the president addressed law enforcement officers at a U.S. Park Police facility on August 21, he proudly announced the government's big plans to revamp the parks in Washington, D.C. However, the outspoken politician didn't stop there and went off on a bizarre tangent, asserting, "I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world." Trump continued, "We are going to be re-grassing your parks, new sprinkler systems. It will look like Trump National Golf Club."
Trump: One of the things we are going to be redoing as your parks. I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world. We are going to be regrassing your parks, new sprinklers systems. It will look like Trump national golf club.
Grass has a life. You know that?... pic.twitter.com/mggkKBHuAB
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025
Then, he went on to share some elementary school-level knowledge with the crowd, noting, "Grass has a life. ... We have a life and grass has a life." After listening to his rambling speech, some users on X, formerly Twitter, were left to wonder if he was in his right mind. Others were certain that he wasn't and posited that his cognitive skills were worsening faster than anyone anticipated. One commenter even went so far as to quip that the Republican politician's job should be considered "elder abuse."
People were naturally thinking about how everyone would have reacted to former president Joe Biden giving a similarly rambling speech about grass. Unfortunately, even Trump's attempted ego boost failed, as someone on X shared a photo from July 2025 that showed one of the White House lawns had been replaced with tile. Worse, there have been several other Trump moments that have made everyone question his cognitive test results.
Donald Trump is very proud of his cognitive skills
In a July 2020 interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Donald Trump boasted that he had "aced" a cognitive test. In another chat with Fox News a few days later, the president noted that the exam had about 35 questions with increasing difficulty. To showcase just how tough the test was, Trump shared that he had to remember the words "Person, woman, man, camera, TV," and repeat them to the examiner at different points. The divisive politician only grew prouder of his achievement with time.
While discussing Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis with reporters in July 2025, he ensured yet again that the world knew that he had nailed his cognitive tests. However, Trump made an awkward slip-up during his shady Biden health rant that had everyone calling him out: the GOP politician said that the former president had stage 9 cancer, which does not exist.
In May 2025, the president struggled to figure out how to open a box. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, he was unable to accomplish the task and had to hand it over to someone else, who opened it in a jiffy. In April 2025, Trump apparently couldn't figure out that the best way to get an umbrella through the opening of a plane was to close it or twist it. Once again, he required the help of another person who got the umbrella in with ease. Obviously, Trump's continued obsession with his cognitive test results has blown up in his face numerous times — and likely will again.