Trump's Continued Obsession With His Cognitive Test Results Is Blowing Up In His Face

There are some things that are fairly predictable when it comes to Donald Trump. Trump will often overdo his orange makeup, if given the chance, Trump will make just about everything about himself, and he will lash out at his political opponents on social media. In an example of the latter, he posted on Truth Social about Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. He posted about her having "a Low (Very!!!) I.Q.," compared her unfavorably to other Democratic Congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who he's beefed with before) and then said, "Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my "physical" at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!). These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence."

There are a few things in that post that raised questions. To start, we're not exactly sure why "physical" is in quotes; is he admitting that the physical was done ironically? And then there's the reference to his cognitive exam. He's bragged about it before, but passing it doesn't seem to mean what he thinks it means.

If Trump's over the top brags about himself are predictable, so is social media's response to such claims. One person on X, formerly Twitter, said: "I would love to challenge Trump to take an actual IQ test on live national TV. He's always bragging about his intellect so he shouldn't have any problems spending an hour to prove it." We have to admit, that would probably get good ratings, and we do know that Trump likes good ratings.