Trump's Continued Obsession With His Cognitive Test Results Is Blowing Up In His Face
There are some things that are fairly predictable when it comes to Donald Trump. Trump will often overdo his orange makeup, if given the chance, Trump will make just about everything about himself, and he will lash out at his political opponents on social media. In an example of the latter, he posted on Truth Social about Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. He posted about her having "a Low (Very!!!) I.Q.," compared her unfavorably to other Democratic Congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who he's beefed with before) and then said, "Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my "physical" at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!). These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence."
There are a few things in that post that raised questions. To start, we're not exactly sure why "physical" is in quotes; is he admitting that the physical was done ironically? And then there's the reference to his cognitive exam. He's bragged about it before, but passing it doesn't seem to mean what he thinks it means.
If Trump's over the top brags about himself are predictable, so is social media's response to such claims. One person on X, formerly Twitter, said: "I would love to challenge Trump to take an actual IQ test on live national TV. He's always bragging about his intellect so he shouldn't have any problems spending an hour to prove it." We have to admit, that would probably get good ratings, and we do know that Trump likes good ratings.
People were shocked that Donald Trump thought passing the cognitive exam equated to intelligence
Plenty of people were amused that Donald Trump thought passing the exam was something to boast about. Trump did score 30 out of 30 on the MoCA exam, but it can be delivered in 10 minutes and was designed to determine if someone had "mild cognitive impairment," according to Occupational Medicine. As others pointed out on X, it involves questions like dot to dot following numbers and letters in order, and drawing a clock face showing a certain time.
An IQ test, in contrast, looks at how well someone can solve problems and process information, and a MENSA supervised IQ test, for one, takes just over two hours. As someone commented on X, "Sharp women in their forties don't need to take a cognitive test, it's for old people to test for senility, in fact, your doctors needing to test your cognitive abilities at all, should've been a reminder why you shouldn't have run for President at 78."
Others pointed out that Trump bragging about how smart he is doesn't really line up with him refusing to disclose his school transcripts. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, testified before Congress that Trump had told him to make sure his grades as well as his SAT scores were never released. Another X user noted that President Trump's claims seemed more like a personal vendetta: "This isn't about intelligence; it's about Trump throwing childish insults because he can't handle being outmatched by real leaders. The only thing 'low IQ' here is his ability to act like a grown-up."