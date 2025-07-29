Donald Trump Moments That Made Everyone Question His Cognitive Test Results

If someone were to ask Donald Trump to name ten of his greatest achievements, he would most likely include his cognitive test high up on the list. During a 2020 Fox News interview (via CBS News), the Republican politician shared that he had "aced" a cognitive test and his result had floored doctors. Speaking to Fox News later in the month, Trump explained that it was a 35-question test that got progressively more difficult as it went along. At the start of the test, the president was given the words "person, woman, man, camera, TV," and asked to repeat them, which he did successfully.

He was proud to state that he had accomplished the rare feat of repeating the words in order later on in the exam. Trump also felt it necessary to inform the world of his stellar cognitive test results when he was sharing his reaction to Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis in 2025. However, just moments before his brag, Trump made an awkward slip-up during his Biden health rant that had everyone calling him out, by saying that the Democratic politician had "stage nine" cancer.

Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time ... I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

Although the president has had several similarly strange slip-ups over the years, it has never stopped him from bragging about his intelligence. At several points, Trump has boasted about having a high IQ. In 2018, he claimed that an adviser had informed him that "China has total respect for [...] Donald Trump's very, very large brain" (via BBC). However, it's only natural to doubt his claims after reflecting on his bizarre claims and embarrassing moments through the years.