Trump Lavishes Kristi Noem With Creepy Praise & It's Clear He Has A New Favorite (Sorry, Karoline!)

Kristi Noem, Donald Trump's controversial Secretary of Homeland Security, also appears to be his new favorite female cabinet member. Considering this particular president, that's a mixed blessing at best. On August 21, 2025, Trump walked the streets of Washington, D.C., with the local police and National Guard troops to demonstrate how much safer he claims the nation's capital has become with the increased crackdown on crime. He then went on to order pizza for the group and delivered a speech in which he complimented Noem in a strange way: "Where's my Kristi? Thank you, dear, thank you very much. She's been incredible," he said in Fox News coverage (per X). Then it got weirder: "And she can ride a horse like nobody. She gets on those horses, she whips those horses around ... "

It was an echo of three weeks earlier, when Trump gave similarly creepy praise to Karoline Leavitt on a Newsmax interview. He raved about his White House press secretary's looks and her snappy way of speaking, drawing out the word "lips" in a way that suggested he wasn't just thinking about her words. The president quickly asked, "Is she in the room?" (per Mediaite), surely knowing that Leavitt was.

One X user responding to the video of Trump complimenting Noem scoffed at the president's praise of her horseback riding technique, sharing a clip in which the former South Dakota governor seemed to be awkwardly bouncing around in the saddle. However, others felt that the bigger issue was the president's demeanor toward his female employees.