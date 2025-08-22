Trump Biographer Gives Insight Into His Gift Of Gab And It Sounds Exhausting
Whether or not you like what he says, it's clear to all of us that Donald Trump likes to talk. The controversial president wouldn't be where he is today without his penchant for running his mouth with reckless abandon. Plenty of people are growing weary of Trump's seemingly ceaseless yapping after seven months of him back in office. And, if you think you're tired of it, you should try being someone who works at the White House. On the Daily Beast's podcast "Inside Trump's Head," cohost Michael Wolff shared what Trump's chattiness is like for those working closest to him. And it sounds tiring.
Under the Trump administration, the Oval Office has become, in Wolff's words, "... like a bus station, it's just filled with people... They bring in chairs. Almost anyone can come in and sit down and Trump is behind the desk talking, talking," per The Daily Beast. What, exactly, is the focus of this nonstop talking? From the sound of it, it's like most things in Trump's world: whatever Trump wants. "... What is inside the head comes out of the mouth. So whatever confusion, chaos, churning, past grievances, comes out and it doesn't stop," Wolff explained. He noted, "It's like a monologue... sometimes it's kind of funny, he's trying to make jokes, or then digressing into, you know, have no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen." For those of us who have heard Trump's recent speeches, this is far from shocking.
Trump loves to talk but doesn't love to listen
While most of us aren't privy to Donald Trump's Oval Office monologuing, news that he's seated at his desk yapping to anyone who listens feels fitting. His rambling speeches seem to be increasing in frequency and lack of focus lately. And, from the sound of it, this extends to every area of his life. He isn't just rambling when he's making a speech, at a press conference, or at his desk. He's seemingly rambling during virtually every waking moment. On "Inside Trump's Head," cohost Joanna Coles asked what happens when Trump goes into his room at night: "... Is he still talking? Does he talk himself to sleep?" Michael Wolff's short answer? Pretty much. "He's on the phone... I think until the last possible moment. He's talking, talking to somebody," he explained. And, when Trump has no one to listen to him, he seemingly takes to social media for a whiny meltdown.
From the sound of it, talking is Trump's favorite pastime, and according to Wolff, listening is not. "...You could sit with him for hours, and you will never, ever, ever have a moment to say anything," he explained. In recent months, Trump's bizarre talk often feels like a red flag that his age is catching up to him. And the notion that, behind closed doors, he's talking constantly about whatever comes to his mind without taking a moment to listen seems like further evidence of this.