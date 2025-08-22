Trump Biographer Gives Insight Into His Gift Of Gab And It Sounds Exhausting

Whether or not you like what he says, it's clear to all of us that Donald Trump likes to talk. The controversial president wouldn't be where he is today without his penchant for running his mouth with reckless abandon. Plenty of people are growing weary of Trump's seemingly ceaseless yapping after seven months of him back in office. And, if you think you're tired of it, you should try being someone who works at the White House. On the Daily Beast's podcast "Inside Trump's Head," cohost Michael Wolff shared what Trump's chattiness is like for those working closest to him. And it sounds tiring.

Under the Trump administration, the Oval Office has become, in Wolff's words, "... like a bus station, it's just filled with people... They bring in chairs. Almost anyone can come in and sit down and Trump is behind the desk talking, talking," per The Daily Beast. What, exactly, is the focus of this nonstop talking? From the sound of it, it's like most things in Trump's world: whatever Trump wants. "... What is inside the head comes out of the mouth. So whatever confusion, chaos, churning, past grievances, comes out and it doesn't stop," Wolff explained. He noted, "It's like a monologue... sometimes it's kind of funny, he's trying to make jokes, or then digressing into, you know, have no idea where. And everybody is sitting there pretending to listen." For those of us who have heard Trump's recent speeches, this is far from shocking.