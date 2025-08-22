Kamala Harris' Anniversary Tribute To Her Husband Has Trump On Everyone's Lips
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's first date was a blind date in 2013, and it went so well that the two got married on August 22, 2014. Harris gave a shout-out to her hubby on their special day on both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. The caption read: "Happy Anniversary my Dougie. You fill my heart with love and laughter — thank you for being the best partner in this adventure called life." Kamala referring to her husband as "my Dougie" gives the public an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse into their relationship dynamic.
And even though Harris' post was about her own wedding anniversary, commenters were quick to mention Donald Trump and what might have been had he lost the presidency. One person on Instagram posted: "MVP's face card never declines. Never get over America put[ting] the goblin king with a bad spray tan back in the White House over her." Even without saying Trump's name, it's clear who they mean.
One person on Instagram commented, "my real president and first gentleman." Another shared, "We need you in office. You would've been the best president." And on X, someone wrote to Harris, "We trust you to defeat MAGA in 2028 please!!"
People compared Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to Donald and Melania Trump
Others took the opportunity to praise Doug Emhoff on Kamala Harris's anniversary post. "Ugh! He would have been the best First Gentleman. Grief of the alternate reality cuts so deep," one person said on Instagram. Emhoff posted his own tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying, "11 years! Through it all, my love for [Kamala Harris] has only grown. I'm so proud of her, looking forward to her book, and excited for what's ahead."
Those who compared Harris and Emhoff to Donald and Melania Trump definitely had them coming out ahead of the current president and first lady.One person on X said, "This is what true love looks like. Unlike Donald Trump and his 'pay for play wife' BTW has anyone seen Melania lately? Someone should do a welfare check on her?"
Melania has repeatedly snubbed Donald's attempts at PDA, helping to fuel rumors that their marriage is on the rocks or that it's more of a business arrangement than anything else. Even Donald's 2025 anniversary post to Melania was full of red flags and missing a real romantic spark — a far cry from Harris and Emhoff's adoring social media posts.