Kamala Harris' Anniversary Tribute To Her Husband Has Trump On Everyone's Lips

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's first date was a blind date in 2013, and it went so well that the two got married on August 22, 2014. Harris gave a shout-out to her hubby on their special day on both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. The caption read: "Happy Anniversary my Dougie. You fill my heart with love and laughter — thank you for being the best partner in this adventure called life." Kamala referring to her husband as "my Dougie" gives the public an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse into their relationship dynamic.

And even though Harris' post was about her own wedding anniversary, commenters were quick to mention Donald Trump and what might have been had he lost the presidency. One person on Instagram posted: "MVP's face card never declines. Never get over America put[ting] the goblin king with a bad spray tan back in the White House over her." Even without saying Trump's name, it's clear who they mean.

One person on Instagram commented, "my real president and first gentleman." Another shared, "We need you in office. You would've been the best president." And on X, someone wrote to Harris, "We trust you to defeat MAGA in 2028 please!!"