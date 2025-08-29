Ainsley Earhardt's Tacky Fringe Moment Was A Neon Nightmare

Based on her wardrobe, pink might be one of Ainsley Earhardt's favorite colors. Unfortunately, it might be also be the least flattering on her. A lot of the times when Earhardt's outfits clearly missed the mark, pink is typically involved in some form or fashion. So, of course, she'd be wearing the hue during one of her tackiest fringe moments yet. On her Instagram, Earhardt uploaded a picture of herself wearing an offensively bright pink blazer that probably glowed in the dark. The blazer was decorated with faded pinstripes that were barely visible due to the jacket's overpowering shade.

What's worse is that the garment came with too many gold buttons that added to its obnoxious aesthetic. Especially since the buttons were only there for show, as they didn't seem to be what kept the jacket closed. In fact, from afar, the front looked like it was stitched or even stapled together. Overall, we felt that the tasteless ensemble was doing too much at once, rendering the veteran reporter completely invisible. The neon blazer was so blinding that the only way to not look away would be to lower the brightness on your screens, and we're not convinced even that would work.