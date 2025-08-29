Ainsley Earhardt's Tacky Fringe Moment Was A Neon Nightmare
Based on her wardrobe, pink might be one of Ainsley Earhardt's favorite colors. Unfortunately, it might be also be the least flattering on her. A lot of the times when Earhardt's outfits clearly missed the mark, pink is typically involved in some form or fashion. So, of course, she'd be wearing the hue during one of her tackiest fringe moments yet. On her Instagram, Earhardt uploaded a picture of herself wearing an offensively bright pink blazer that probably glowed in the dark. The blazer was decorated with faded pinstripes that were barely visible due to the jacket's overpowering shade.
What's worse is that the garment came with too many gold buttons that added to its obnoxious aesthetic. Especially since the buttons were only there for show, as they didn't seem to be what kept the jacket closed. In fact, from afar, the front looked like it was stitched or even stapled together. Overall, we felt that the tasteless ensemble was doing too much at once, rendering the veteran reporter completely invisible. The neon blazer was so blinding that the only way to not look away would be to lower the brightness on your screens, and we're not convinced even that would work.
How Ainsley Earhardt could've worn her pink blazer better
This time, Ainsley Earhardt's killer legs couldn't distract us from another tacky neon pink fashion fail. Earhardt wore a pair of white khakis with her jacket that completed its gaudy look, if only because her legwear seemed like it needed a bit more ironing. She might've been slightly better off wearing the attire the way she did in a previous "Fox and Friends" episode. In July, Earhardt wore what looked to be the same jacket, which is a L'Agence 'Tinlee' Shocking Pink Blazer. If so, the South Carolina native made a few choices with the fit that made it slightly easier to look at back then. She wore a leggy white dress instead of a pair of khakis, so she didn't have to worry about wrinkling her pants.
Another subtle yet effective change was that Earhardt wore the pink blazer slightly open instead of closed, which made it look more balanced with the rest of her outfit. But if there's one more good thing about the luxury blazer, it reminded us of Earhardt's massive bank account. The jacket initially cost somewhere around $600 to purchase. However, it would later go on sale for around $239 at one point through at least one retailer.