Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Tacky Neon Pink Fashion Fail

When it comes to Fox News fashion fails, Ainsley Earhardt has to be one of the top offenders. We can't count all the times the Fox News host's outfits completely missed the mark. And this time, she's done it with an outfit that's best labeled as "peculiar in pink."

On July 31, Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share a photo of his appearance on "Fox & Friends." The photo shows Morgan smiling alongside Earhardt and her "Fox & Friends" cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence B. Jones. Earhardt is known for flaunting her killer legs and leaving viewers stunned, and it was easy to tell from this photo that she attempted to do it again. Yet, showing off her gams didn't manage to draw attention away from her odd outfit. Earhardt wore a sleeveless baby pink dress with a body-hugging fit and a high neckline. There certainly wouldn't have been anything wrong with this look if the dress kept it that simple. Instead, however, the piece featured a big neon pink triangle, which totally changed the outfit's vibe and left us just plain confused.