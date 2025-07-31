Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Tacky Neon Pink Fashion Fail
When it comes to Fox News fashion fails, Ainsley Earhardt has to be one of the top offenders. We can't count all the times the Fox News host's outfits completely missed the mark. And this time, she's done it with an outfit that's best labeled as "peculiar in pink."
On July 31, Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share a photo of his appearance on "Fox & Friends." The photo shows Morgan smiling alongside Earhardt and her "Fox & Friends" cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence B. Jones. Earhardt is known for flaunting her killer legs and leaving viewers stunned, and it was easy to tell from this photo that she attempted to do it again. Yet, showing off her gams didn't manage to draw attention away from her odd outfit. Earhardt wore a sleeveless baby pink dress with a body-hugging fit and a high neckline. There certainly wouldn't have been anything wrong with this look if the dress kept it that simple. Instead, however, the piece featured a big neon pink triangle, which totally changed the outfit's vibe and left us just plain confused.
Ainsley Earhardt is going overboard with bright colors
This may have been far from the first time Ainsley Earhardt showed off her tanned and toned legs like an accessory. But, it also wasn't the first time her ensemble was ruined by a bold, neon color palette. Just last month, she sported an ugly neon yellow suit that was so blinding we had to look away. There's definitely nothing wrong with rocking bright colors — especially when you're often surrounded by men in drab colored-suits. Spicing things up with color can be fun and add interest to even a simple outfit. Yet, Earhardt's penchant for pops of color that take things a bit too far is not doing her wardrobe any favors.
There have been plenty of times that Earhardt's killer legs failed to distract us from her underwhelming style. These days, though, Earhardt's boring, understated outfits have given way for a neon wardrobe that's more fit for the host of a children's show than "Fox & Friends." We think it's officially time for Earhardt to go get her professional color analysis done and start finding ways to spruce up her on-air fashion that don't require her viewers to grab their sunglasses.