Lauren Sánchez Bezos Had Ties To Another Controversial President Before Donald Trump
There may have been signs that Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her husband, Jeff Bezos, aren't as close to President Donald Trump as they seem. But from her and Jeff dining with the real-estate mogul to attending his inauguration, there was a time where it definitely looked like they were the newest recruits to Trump's inner circle. For Lauren, however, it wasn't the only time she was mentioned in the same breath as a U.S. president. Back when she worked as a special correspondent and entertainment reporter for "Extra," Lauren managed to land a special interview with former president Bill Clinton in 2010.
The veteran journalist spoke to the controversial politician about open-heart surgery he'd gotten. They also discussed how Clinton planned to take better care of himself with a healthier and more physically active lifestyle. For all most know, it's the only onscreen interaction the two have shared with each other. However, it made enough of an impression that it was an interview the internet would never forget, especially because of how enamored by Clinton Lauren seemed to be. Likewise, Clinton also looked a bit charmed by his interviewer. So much so that many joked he might find himself in the same situation with Lauren that he did with Monica Lewinsky.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos found controversy with both Clinton and Trump
With Donald Trump and Bill Clinton being some of the most controversial presidents the country's had, it's no wonder that they both pulled Lauren Sánchez Bezos into some sort of scandal. However, the controversies the New Mexico native found herself in were arguably her own doing both times. For instance, Lauren wasn't afraid to show skin at Trump's inauguration by sporting what could've been confused as a lingerie outfit underneath her white suit. Her ensemble received major backlash for being inappropriate. By contrast, some felt Lauren's attitude, rather than her wardrobe, was unprofessional when she interviewed Clinton.
Some online didn't take too kindly to Lauren seemingly flirting with Clinton while on the job. "This is not professional. ... She's not interviewing him ... She's hitting on him," a commenter said on ExtraTV's YouTube channel. "You could tell she knows how to talk to men and make them feel special and important," another poster chimed in. Incidentally, the interview started one rumor we just can't ignore about Lauren. A source who claimed to be an old friend of the helicopter pilot asserted that Lauren had a crush on her interviewee. If true, it would certainly explain the chemistry she and Clinton had.