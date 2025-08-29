Lauren Sánchez Bezos Had Ties To Another Controversial President Before Donald Trump

There may have been signs that Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her husband, Jeff Bezos, aren't as close to President Donald Trump as they seem. But from her and Jeff dining with the real-estate mogul to attending his inauguration, there was a time where it definitely looked like they were the newest recruits to Trump's inner circle. For Lauren, however, it wasn't the only time she was mentioned in the same breath as a U.S. president. Back when she worked as a special correspondent and entertainment reporter for "Extra," Lauren managed to land a special interview with former president Bill Clinton in 2010.

The veteran journalist spoke to the controversial politician about open-heart surgery he'd gotten. They also discussed how Clinton planned to take better care of himself with a healthier and more physically active lifestyle. For all most know, it's the only onscreen interaction the two have shared with each other. However, it made enough of an impression that it was an interview the internet would never forget, especially because of how enamored by Clinton Lauren seemed to be. Likewise, Clinton also looked a bit charmed by his interviewer. So much so that many joked he might find himself in the same situation with Lauren that he did with Monica Lewinsky.