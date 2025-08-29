Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Borderline Inappropriate Outfit Will Always Haunt Her

When meeting Pope Francis, there was a specific dress code women were supposed to follow. "Per Vatican protocol, women who have an audience with the Pope are required to wear long sleeves, formal black clothing, and a veil to cover the head," communications director Stephanie Grisham once told CNN. However, Sophie either forgot about this little memo or partially ignored it. She wore an elbow-length black dress accompanied by a matching-colored pillbox hat for the meeting. However, her veil was nowhere to be found. It was one of several awkward Sophie moments that were captured by millions.

Incidentally, Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both visited Francis with their father, President Donald Trump, that same month. Both Ivanka and Melania honored the church's protocol by wearing veils, making Sophie's slip-up stand out even more. Although it's possible she was embarrassed, and still is, by the wardrobe mistake, Sophie isn't the only one who's defied the Vatican's dress code. There have been several women over the years who've also ignored the fashion rules when visiting the church, so the "Closer Together" author is in good, or bad, company.

At the same time, however, Sophie's post-divorce digs at her ex Justin Trudeau show how good she is at throwing sneaky shade at things she doesn't like. With that in mind, it wouldn't be too surprising if her missing veil was an intentional statement against the dress code all along.