Telltale Signs Gavin Newsom's Brutal Roasts Knocked Donald Trump Off His High Horse

Out of all of President Donald Trump's political opponents, Gavin Newsom has proven to be one of the biggest thorns in his side. On top of their clashing political ideologies, we're sure Trump was seething when Newsom subtly hinted that his insults were stale. But while Newsom seems largely unbothered by Trump's name-calling and humor, the opposite can't be said. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom has been giving Trump a taste of his own medicine by parodying the commander in chief's often aggressive posting style.

Trump remained uncharacteristically silent about the mockery, perhaps hoping that if he ignores it enough, it'll go away. But he may have quietly let slip how much Newsom's parodies have gotten to him with his post on Truth Social. "Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California," Trump wrote. Although we suspect the message was meant to project strength, one X user believed his online declaration was a sign Newsom was keeping him up at night. "It's past midnight and Donald Trump is awake posting about Gavin Newsom. It's very, very clear that Newsom has gotten under his skin and he feels threatened," Harry Sisson wrote. Given Trump's display of ego in the past, it's no wonder why quite a few netizens agree with this sentiment, feeling that the governor finally knocked Trump down a peg or two.