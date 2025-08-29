Telltale Signs Gavin Newsom's Brutal Roasts Knocked Donald Trump Off His High Horse
Out of all of President Donald Trump's political opponents, Gavin Newsom has proven to be one of the biggest thorns in his side. On top of their clashing political ideologies, we're sure Trump was seething when Newsom subtly hinted that his insults were stale. But while Newsom seems largely unbothered by Trump's name-calling and humor, the opposite can't be said. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom has been giving Trump a taste of his own medicine by parodying the commander in chief's often aggressive posting style.
Trump remained uncharacteristically silent about the mockery, perhaps hoping that if he ignores it enough, it'll go away. But he may have quietly let slip how much Newsom's parodies have gotten to him with his post on Truth Social. "Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California," Trump wrote. Although we suspect the message was meant to project strength, one X user believed his online declaration was a sign Newsom was keeping him up at night. "It's past midnight and Donald Trump is awake posting about Gavin Newsom. It's very, very clear that Newsom has gotten under his skin and he feels threatened," Harry Sisson wrote. Given Trump's display of ego in the past, it's no wonder why quite a few netizens agree with this sentiment, feeling that the governor finally knocked Trump down a peg or two.
Gavin Newsom might've temporarily changed Donald Trump's signature posting style
When looking at his writing style, it's not surprising how Donald Trump crafts all of his social media posts. Most could spot a Trump post from miles away thanks to how often he'd capitalize some, and occasionally even all, words in his message. So when Gavin Newsom began spoofing the former reality TV star, he made sure to write his own messages in all caps, which it seems Trump might've taken notice of. Once Newsom's satire started gaining momentum, there was a brief period where Trump stopped using as many caps in his posts.
His post's tone remained the same, but it read more grammatically stable. Other social media users quickly picked up on the change, including Newsom, who took the opportunity to once again poke fun at his political rival. "WOW! Very few all caps (low energy!)," Newsom wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, it wasn't long before Trump reverted back to his usual, more familiar style of posting. Perhaps his backsliding is meant to show that he hasn't been gotten to, after all. However, the fact that Newsom might be constantly influencing his writing only proves the opposite.