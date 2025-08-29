Judge Jeanine Pirro's Wrinkled Black And White Pantsuit Gave Big Temu Vibes

Normally, Judge Jeanine Pirro is the one who hands down the decisions from the bench, but in this case, we're going to give our ruling on her recent fashion flub. Pirro enjoys a close relationship with President Donald Trump, which dates back to when her husband was Trump's real estate lawyer. She regularly sings his praises on her Instagram account; unfortunately, the message of one of her recent posts got lost because her outfit was so distracting.

On August 13, 2025, Pirro posted a video from her office regarding the president's recent deployment of extra police officers and National Guard troops to patrol the nation's capitol and increase arrests. She highlighted one case in which a Department of Justice employee lobbed a Subway sandwich at an officer; he was promptly arrested and later fired from the agency. The judge wore a white pantsuit with an oversized black floral pattern which overwhelmed her small frame; worse yet, the pants were wrinkled and ill-fitting. It gave Temu vibes that didn't fit her status as a high-powered legal pro.

This was just the latest example of the ill-conceived choices Her Honor makes when she switches up her professional pantsuits for more daring looks. Another example occurred on Easter Monday 2025, when Pirro donned a festive lavender dress and pumps to appear on "The Five." It wasn't the best optics for the judge to be discussing immigrant deportations while looking like she was on her way to a Mar-a-Lago brunch.