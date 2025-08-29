Judge Jeanine Pirro's Wrinkled Black And White Pantsuit Gave Big Temu Vibes
Normally, Judge Jeanine Pirro is the one who hands down the decisions from the bench, but in this case, we're going to give our ruling on her recent fashion flub. Pirro enjoys a close relationship with President Donald Trump, which dates back to when her husband was Trump's real estate lawyer. She regularly sings his praises on her Instagram account; unfortunately, the message of one of her recent posts got lost because her outfit was so distracting.
On August 13, 2025, Pirro posted a video from her office regarding the president's recent deployment of extra police officers and National Guard troops to patrol the nation's capitol and increase arrests. She highlighted one case in which a Department of Justice employee lobbed a Subway sandwich at an officer; he was promptly arrested and later fired from the agency. The judge wore a white pantsuit with an oversized black floral pattern which overwhelmed her small frame; worse yet, the pants were wrinkled and ill-fitting. It gave Temu vibes that didn't fit her status as a high-powered legal pro.
This was just the latest example of the ill-conceived choices Her Honor makes when she switches up her professional pantsuits for more daring looks. Another example occurred on Easter Monday 2025, when Pirro donned a festive lavender dress and pumps to appear on "The Five." It wasn't the best optics for the judge to be discussing immigrant deportations while looking like she was on her way to a Mar-a-Lago brunch.
Maybe the Trump women should steer clear of this look
Does being part of Donald Trump's ensemble cause women to think in fashion sync? It certainly seems that way. MAGA fans with long memories might have experienced a bit of déja vù; the pattern of her suit strongly resembled the one on the dress First Lady Melania Trump wore more than a year earlier. In March 2024, the Trumps cast their votes in the Florida primary election, and Melania's fashion fail consisted of a white shirtdress with an oversized black floral pattern similar to Pirro's pant set. Similarly, it wasn't a good fit, appearing wrinkled and just a hair too big.
The pattern choice was unfortunate for both women in more ways than one. According to a stylist who spoke to Best Life, oversized florals aren't a good choice for women trying to appear younger. Stylist Yenia Hernández Fonseca told the outlet, "Large florals can create a cluttered visual effect, which may come across as outdated or matronly."
Pirro hasn't been seen in the flower suit since her mid-August post, but alas, that doesn't mean an end to her questionable style choices. Two weeks later, she posted another video of herself at her desk. Her white blouse was flower-free, but in this case, maybe it should have had a pattern; it was sheer enough to let her bra show clearly underneath. (Oops.)