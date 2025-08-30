Trump & Karoline Leavitt Affair Gossip Is His Most Scandalous Relationship Rumor To Date
Affair rumors have plagued the Trump family for years, and unsurprisingly Donald Trump is responsible for most of them. Melania Trump might be the president's third wife, but there are whispers that he's had plenty of lovers before, after, and during all three of his marriages. Aside from the Stormy Daniels saga, the scandalous affair that Donald Trump allegedly had with a Playboy model while married to Marla Maples also made headlines in 2018. These days, however, there are whispers that he has a new blonde in his sights: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Scuttlebutt that the unlikely duo have more than just a working relationship made the rounds after Donald's 2025 visit to Scotland, where he was spotted playing (and clearly cheating at) golf with Leavitt in tow. One official told the Daily Mail they weren't sure whether she ended up playing with her boss but disclosed that she followed the president around during the game regardless. Pundits also noted that Donald had Leavitt by his side while speaking to reporters outside the White House in July 2025 — an unusual move, given that he usually attends these gaggles solo.
The divisive politician didn't help matters when he made inappropriate comments about Leavitt during an interview with Newsmax in August 2025. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," he gushed (via the Independent). If the rumors prove to be true, it would arguably be Donald's most scandalous relationship yet. After all, he's Leavitt's boss, not to mention old enough to be her grandfather.
The admiration between Trump and Leavitt is mutual
There is no proof whatsoever that Donald Trump is having an inappropriate relationship with Karoline Leavitt, but there's no arguing that the two are close. In fact, on multiple occasions, Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is. Not only does the White House staffer have a small cardboard cutout of her and the president near her desk but her office also features a framed photograph of them too. And yet her husband, Nicholas Riccio, doesn't appear in any of the pictures in Leavitt's office.
Then there's the press secretary's insistence that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. During a not-so-subtle August 2025 press briefing, she declared the president the ideal — nay, the only — fitting candidate for the prize. "President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office," the press secretary proudly (and wholly inaccurately) proclaimed (via the Independent). "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."
There's no doubt that Leavitt and Trump have an amicable relationship behind the scenes. But pundits' willingness to believe that they are more than just friends might stem from the fact that the former "Apprentice" host's three wives are all younger than him, while Leavitt clearly prefers older men, given her 32-year age gap with her own husband.