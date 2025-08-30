Trump & Karoline Leavitt Affair Gossip Is His Most Scandalous Relationship Rumor To Date

Affair rumors have plagued the Trump family for years, and unsurprisingly Donald Trump is responsible for most of them. Melania Trump might be the president's third wife, but there are whispers that he's had plenty of lovers before, after, and during all three of his marriages. Aside from the Stormy Daniels saga, the scandalous affair that Donald Trump allegedly had with a Playboy model while married to Marla Maples also made headlines in 2018. These days, however, there are whispers that he has a new blonde in his sights: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Scuttlebutt that the unlikely duo have more than just a working relationship made the rounds after Donald's 2025 visit to Scotland, where he was spotted playing (and clearly cheating at) golf with Leavitt in tow. One official told the Daily Mail they weren't sure whether she ended up playing with her boss but disclosed that she followed the president around during the game regardless. Pundits also noted that Donald had Leavitt by his side while speaking to reporters outside the White House in July 2025 — an unusual move, given that he usually attends these gaggles solo.

The divisive politician didn't help matters when he made inappropriate comments about Leavitt during an interview with Newsmax in August 2025. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," he gushed (via the Independent). If the rumors prove to be true, it would arguably be Donald's most scandalous relationship yet. After all, he's Leavitt's boss, not to mention old enough to be her grandfather.