The Egotistical Way Trump Exposed Brittany Mahomes As A 'Big MAGA Fan'

Donald Trump's ego has taken the wheel on many occasions, and the divisive politician showed just how much he loves celebrity approval ahead of the 2024 elections when Trump let the whole world know that Brittany Mahomes was a MAGA fan. Mahomes actually weathered plenty of controversy before her Trump scandal, but the WAG's apparent approval of the former "Apprentice" host set the internet ablaze, especially given her high-profile friendship with Taylor Swift, who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and voiced her strong opposition to Trump by proclaiming in a post on Instagram, "I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Word got out that Mahomes was a closeted Trump supporter when eagle-eyed fans noticed she'd liked his 2024 policy platform. Things went from bad to worse when the WAG also liked a "Trump-Vance 2024" comment on aonother post. While the internet wondered whether there would be some bad blood between Swift and Mahomes because of their political differences, Trump practically sprinted to social media to let the world know she approved of him. As he bragged on Truth Social, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," (via Fox News).

The president also discussed her support during a chat with Fox News, shortly after Swift endorsed Harris. "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better," he confirmed (via YouTube). "She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time."