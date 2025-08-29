Whatever Happened To Christine Taylor?

Christine Taylor was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1971. She grew up in the area, graduating from Allentown Central Catholic High School before moving to Hollywood and landing her first role in 1989 on Nickelodeon's "Hey Dude." She then jumped to the big screen, playing Marcia Brady in both "Brady Bunch" movies in the mid-1990s. The fame that followed would land Taylor on the set of a 1999 pilot directed by Ben Stiller and starring Jack Black. Although the project would ultimately remain unreleased, it did lead to something even more worthy: a long-lasting relationship. Both Stiller and Taylor had just come out of serious relationships, but as he told Parade in 2016, "We went on a date and it clicked." He quipped, "We were both on the rebound, and we just jumped."

That jump led to a marriage within the year, and soon, they expanded their family with two children. Taylor's relationship with Stiller also landed her in some of the biggest comedies of the era, including "Zoolander" and "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." Despite appearing in such big titles, though, Christine Taylor has maintained a mostly quiet existence since settling down with her fellow actor. Here's what's been happening with Christine Taylor over the past two decades.