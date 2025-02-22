Who Is Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor's Oldest Daughter Ella?

In what is truly an impressive feat by Hollywood standards, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been together for over two decades as of the time of writing. Even a 2017 split didn't keep them apart forever, though: Stiller and Taylor got back together again by 2019. Not surprising given that theirs was love at first sight. The couple first crossed paths on-set in 1999 and, as Stiller later revealed, he was instantly smitten. "When I met her, I pretty much thought, 'That's the person,'" he told ET back in 2007. Not wasting any time, they tied the knot the following year and soon grew their family with the arrival of daughter Ella Olivia Stiller in 2002, followed by Quinlin Dempsey Stiller in 2005.

In the years since, Stiller's children have grown up to be stunning and yet, they've somehow managed to largely stay out of the headlines. That's sure to change, however, as they both set their sights on Hollywood as young adults. Ella, in particular, was already venturing into the business full-time from a young age, and you're sure to continue hearing plenty from her in the future. Here's everything you need to know about Ella Stiller.