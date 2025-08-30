Jarring Side By Side Pics Of Laura Loomer Show How Much Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face

Far-right activist, conspiracy theorist, and Trump supporter Laura Loomer has been the subject of many headlines since President Donald Trump's second term commenced. Loomer's controversial views have garnered plenty of attention, but so has her face. A quick Google search shows just how much the political activist's features have changed over the years. In fact, Loomer is completely unrecognizable in throwback photos, and pundits on social media have highlighted the jarring difference in Loomer's appearance by posting jarring side-by-side photographs of her on X.

Laura loomer's evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/SOa1gdjIrG — Czarina (@fishontherun2) September 11, 2024

Netizens have pointed out that Loomer must have undergone some cosmetic procedures to look this different, with some lamenting that she felt the need to make changes to her face while she's still in her early 30s. Plastic surgeons who spoke to the Daily Mail confirmed suspicions that Loomer had work done to alter her face. While these surgeons didn't treat Loomer, they noted that her appearance mirrors that of many MAGA women, a look that has since been dubbed "Mar-a-Lago face."

Dr. Rian Maercks speculated that Loomer had opted for various invasive procedures, including rhinoplasty, to achieve her current look. He also hinted that she might want to consider another plastic surgeon in the future. "[She] possibly [had] a superficial skin-tightening or mini-lift procedure, which doesn't appear to have been done with ideal aesthetic balance," Maercks noted, adding that he suspected Loomer also opted for submalar facial fillers, which is making her appear much older than she is. "These types of fillers draw attention downward and distort natural facial harmony, especially in younger patients," he explained. Dr. Matthew Nykiel concurred, adding that he suspected Loomer had an eyelid lift and that her full cheeks are the result of "dermal fillers or fat grafting."