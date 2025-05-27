The Complicated Relationship Between Laura Loomer And Donald Trump
Laura Loomer and Donald Trump have a strange relationship, to say the least. Ever since she was spotted with the controversial politician in September 2024, the influencer and two-time congressional candidate has focused her, um, efforts on Trump. And yet, Loomer is also plenty controversial in her own right, which has reportedly kept her from advancing closer to the president's inner sphere. The outspoken conservative commentator has espoused conspiracy theories about 9/11 , set up a protest on the property of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and posted herself outside Ilhan Omar's home, hoping to make the Democratic representative confess to having married her own brother.
Loomer proudly wears her anti-Muslim views on her sleeve, going as far as to continue pushing the long-debunked narrative that Former President Barack Obama follows the faith. It's a tricky position to take when Trump is trying to woo Middle Eastern countries to invest in the U.S. Undeterred, Loomer still positions herself as his biggest supporter. Her comments on her podcast and on X, formerly known as Twitter, are all presented as being in the best interests of the commander-in-chief and, more widely, of America itself. Whether Trump feels the same way will determine what her future holds.
Donald Trump takes Laura Loomer's opinions very seriously
For someone who doesn't actually hold a cabinet position, Laura Loomer appears to have considerable clout with Donald Trump — especially when it comes to his hiring decisions. She urged the divisive leader to let go of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after he was found to be part of the now-infamous Signal group-chat, in which sensitive information was accidentally made available to a journalist. In April 2025, Trump fired a number of National Security Council members following a staff meeting in which Loomer was notably involved. She hinted that her suggestions were influential, though the president insisted that the decision was entirely his own.
A month later, when he was poised to select Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General, Loomer argued that her pro-vaccine mandate stance during the COVID-19 pandemic made Nesheiwat an undesirable candidate. Trump swiftly withdrew his nomination and chose Dr. Casey Means instead, which impressed the influencer even less. Pointing out Means' personal history of seeking out alternative medicine and spiritual practices, Loomer dismissed her on X as "a total crack pot" and a "Marxist tree hugger." As of this writing, Means is still in contention for the position, but if Trump changes his mind, it may be because someone helped to change it for him.
There's one other cabinet member that Loomer would like to see get kicked to the curb: Attorney General Pam Bondi, or "Blondi," as she rudely calls her. It's unlikely Trump will take this particular piece of advice, though we have to admit Bondi would look much better if she ditched the blonde shade for a brunette makeover.
Laura Loomer and Donald Trump denied juicy rumors about their relationship
Laura Loomer loves spreading rumors, but there's one that she's been fervently trying to quash — namely, that the political activist and Donald Trump have a closer relationship than they're letting on. Eyebrows rocketed skyward in September 2024 when Loomer accompanied the president on his personal plane to a 9/11 memorial event, and then joined him at Mar-a-Lago afterwards. A video of the event that was posted on X showed Trump with his arm familiarly around her waist, and she also kissed him on the cheek before the two posed for a photo. In response, Loomer decisively denied the claims on her podcast. Had she been a Democrat being accused of an affair by the conservative media, Loomer proclaimed, the liberal press would have rushed to defend her.
"But some of us women, we actually work hard, and some [of] us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder," the influencer added (via the Daily Mail). Despite ongoing rumors that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks — and despite the president's extensive history of infidelity, followed by abruptly leaving his wives for other women — there's no indication that he and Loomer are romantically involved. Likely, the staunch conservative wouldn't want to be involved in jeopardizing the president's reputation in this way.
Laura Loomer's outspokenness could hurt her standing in TrumpLand
Laura Loomer's devotion to Donald Trump has given her coveted access to the hallowed halls of the White House, but the doors could just as easily slam shut in her face if the outspoken podcaster is viewed as a liability to the president. The Trump administration may well already be wary of Loomer's habit of posting offensive statements online, then offering semi-apologies following the inevitable backlash. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Loomer snarked on X about the White House "[smelling] like curry" if Kamala Harris won, an obvious jab at the candidate's Indian heritage. On the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, Loomer congratulated "Fentanyl Floyd" on being "5 years sober," then defended herself by positing that it was actually better to suggest that he died of a drug overdose rather than as a result of police brutality.
Sometimes, Loomer's opinions clash with the president's. After his predecessor revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, Trump offered his well wishes to Joe Biden (though they were faker than his tan). Loomer, on the other hand, went the "Told ya so" route, reminding her followers that she had claimed he was terminally ill a year prior. Then, when the president accepted a luxury jet from the Qatar government, she denounced it as "a $400 million 'gift' from jihadis in suits." Days later, Loomer backed off, telling the Daily Mail, "I did have a talk with the president, and I realize that I should not have jumped to conclusions." Loomer added that she felt "a bit guilty" for her part in inviting media scrutiny of the generous (if sus) gift. Still, questioning Trump's motives is never a good idea if you want to stay in his good graces.
Will Laura Loomer ever hear Donald Trump say 'You're hired'?
From the moment he won a second term in office, Donald Trump filled his cabinet with loyalists (and even some critics-turned-loyalists, like JD Vance). Surprisingly, though, Laura Loomer isn't among them — but according to her, it's not for lack of trying. In May 2025, she responded to a query on X asking the political activist why she wasn't immediately tapped for a White House job. Trump did indeed want to hire her, Loomer professed, but other staff members "blocked" her by planting phony rumors about the divisive influencer in the press to keep her from being appointed. Trump might also be (ironically) leery of being associated with someone with questionable ethics. Loomer has been accused of posting fake-outrage content for pay, such as her support for the partnership between Venezuela and the Chevron oil company (some critics felt it was an uncharacteristic topic for her to cover, suggesting that she might have been incentivized to do so somehow).
But insiders pointed out to The Atlantic that the real reason Loomer is still on the outskirts of TrumpLand has nothing to do with her opinions. The podcaster has reportedly had quite a bit of facial enhancement done since she first came into the public eye, and word has it that Trump kicked Loomer to the curb because he disapproves of people who resort to cosmetic surgery to alter their looks. If so, that would be a pretty hypocritical move, considering "Mar-a-Lago face" has become such a trend among the women in his sphere.