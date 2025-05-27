The Complicated Relationship Between Laura Loomer And Donald Trump

For someone who doesn't actually hold a cabinet position, Laura Loomer appears to have considerable clout with Donald Trump — especially when it comes to his hiring decisions. She urged the divisive leader to let go of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz after he was found to be part of the now-infamous Signal group-chat, in which sensitive information was accidentally made available to a journalist. In April 2025, Trump fired a number of National Security Council members following a staff meeting in which Loomer was notably involved. She hinted that her suggestions were influential, though the president insisted that the decision was entirely his own.

A month later, when he was poised to select Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General, Loomer argued that her pro-vaccine mandate stance during the COVID-19 pandemic made Nesheiwat an undesirable candidate. Trump swiftly withdrew his nomination and chose Dr. Casey Means instead, which impressed the influencer even less. Pointing out Means' personal history of seeking out alternative medicine and spiritual practices, Loomer dismissed her on X as "a total crack pot" and a "Marxist tree hugger." As of this writing, Means is still in contention for the position, but if Trump changes his mind, it may be because someone helped to change it for him.

There's one other cabinet member that Loomer would like to see get kicked to the curb: Attorney General Pam Bondi, or "Blondi," as she rudely calls her. It's unlikely Trump will take this particular piece of advice, though we have to admit Bondi would look much better if she ditched the blonde shade for a brunette makeover.