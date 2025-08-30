Jennifer Aniston Totally Destroyed Elon Musk With Just One Simple Sentence

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has had something of a star-studded dating history, having been in relationships with musicians like Grimes and actors like Amber Heard and Talulah Riley over the years. That being said, Musk probably shouldn't try to shoot his shot with "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston anytime soon. Of course, Aniston has not only undergone a stunning transformation over the course of her on-screen career, but she's had her share of high-profile romances along the way. For instance, she was married to Brad Pitt for a time, and later entered a long-term relationship with Justin Theroux (though her eventual divorce from Theroux was nowhere near as messy as her split from Pitt). That being said, Aniston made it abundantly clear that Musk is not her type, and totally destroyed the Tesla CEO with just one simple sentence.

In an August 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston spoke about her role as news anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show." In the show, Alex begins a romance with Paul Marks, a tech billionaire played by Jon Hamm. Marks is rather Musk-esque in that he is in the business of building rockets for commercial space travel. According to Aniston, however, that's where the similarities stop. Because while she can certainly buy the idea of a character played by her being attracted to a character played by Hamm, she cannot see that same chemistry existing between her and Musk in real life. "I don't find him desirable in any way or shape," she said.