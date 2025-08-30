Jennifer Aniston Totally Destroyed Elon Musk With Just One Simple Sentence
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has had something of a star-studded dating history, having been in relationships with musicians like Grimes and actors like Amber Heard and Talulah Riley over the years. That being said, Musk probably shouldn't try to shoot his shot with "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston anytime soon. Of course, Aniston has not only undergone a stunning transformation over the course of her on-screen career, but she's had her share of high-profile romances along the way. For instance, she was married to Brad Pitt for a time, and later entered a long-term relationship with Justin Theroux (though her eventual divorce from Theroux was nowhere near as messy as her split from Pitt). That being said, Aniston made it abundantly clear that Musk is not her type, and totally destroyed the Tesla CEO with just one simple sentence.
In an August 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston spoke about her role as news anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show." In the show, Alex begins a romance with Paul Marks, a tech billionaire played by Jon Hamm. Marks is rather Musk-esque in that he is in the business of building rockets for commercial space travel. According to Aniston, however, that's where the similarities stop. Because while she can certainly buy the idea of a character played by her being attracted to a character played by Hamm, she cannot see that same chemistry existing between her and Musk in real life. "I don't find him desirable in any way or shape," she said.
Jon Hamm also isn't much of an Elon Musk fan
The space race involving tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos certainly isn't without its critics, being satirized in "The Morning Show" and outright criticized by the likes of William, Prince of Wales, who believes powerful people should be working to better the planet before turning their attention toward the stars. However, that's not the only thing about these tech figures that "The Morning Show" depicts. After all, the primary motivation of Jon Hamm's Paul Marks is to purchase the TV station Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy works at. To that end, it's clear that Aniston isn't the only one who isn't fond of Musk; Hamm wasn't particularly shy about criticizing the real-life developments this plot point is meant to reflect.
"They're kind of buying their way into the conversation at this point, aren't they?" Hamm said in an August 2024 interview with Variety. "[Jeff] Bezos controls many online transactions in the world and bought the Washington Post, so he's got a megaphone in some way. Elon Musk bought Twitter, renamed it and changed it, and now it's a different entity. And so, he bought his megaphone in some way." Hamm went on to mirror some of Prince William's talking points, albeit with a focus on the arts, rather than the environment. "These guys, instead of being the kind of benevolent overlords that they used to be when ... they would just build a giant building and call it Carnegie Hall, now they're buying these massive legacy media corporations and using them as megaphones to get their opinions out in the world," he said, adding that there doesn't seem to be much regulation of monopolies anymore and solidifying the differing opinions held by him and his character.