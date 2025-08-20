Why Jennifer Aniston's Divorce From Justin Theroux Was Less Messy Than Splitting From Brad

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split stood out amongst celebrity divorces. The "Friends" alum's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press in February 2018 announcing that the couple had separated around the end of 2017 after over two years of marriage. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," Theroux and Aniston wrote, per People.

The exes made it clear that they would not discuss their split publicly while further insisting that they only released a statement because they didn't want tabloids to have a field day with their divorce. The statement had some elements of Brad Pitt and Aniston's divorce announcement, which was shared with People in 2005. In it, the A-listers insisted that the tabloid gossip surrounding the end of their 5-year marriage was untrue and they would remain amicable afterwards. However, their breakup would only get messier as rumors of Pitt cheating on his then-wife with Angelina Jolie started running amok.

In a 2006 Vanity Fair interview, the "We're The Millers" star addressed the speculation, stating, "I choose to believe my husband." She continued, "At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him." However, Aniston also gave a brutal six-word description of Pitt that explained so much about their relationship dynamics, noting, "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing." In contrast, her second divorce was completely drama-free, with no shade thrown from either party.