Why Jennifer Aniston's Divorce From Justin Theroux Was Less Messy Than Splitting From Brad
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split stood out amongst celebrity divorces. The "Friends" alum's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press in February 2018 announcing that the couple had separated around the end of 2017 after over two years of marriage. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," Theroux and Aniston wrote, per People.
The exes made it clear that they would not discuss their split publicly while further insisting that they only released a statement because they didn't want tabloids to have a field day with their divorce. The statement had some elements of Brad Pitt and Aniston's divorce announcement, which was shared with People in 2005. In it, the A-listers insisted that the tabloid gossip surrounding the end of their 5-year marriage was untrue and they would remain amicable afterwards. However, their breakup would only get messier as rumors of Pitt cheating on his then-wife with Angelina Jolie started running amok.
In a 2006 Vanity Fair interview, the "We're The Millers" star addressed the speculation, stating, "I choose to believe my husband." She continued, "At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him." However, Aniston also gave a brutal six-word description of Pitt that explained so much about their relationship dynamics, noting, "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing." In contrast, her second divorce was completely drama-free, with no shade thrown from either party.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux remained close after their divorce
Speaking to The New York Times in 2018, Justin Theroux stated that his divorce from Jennifer Aniston was "the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity." The "Mulholland Drive" actor continued, "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be." According to the publication, Theroux refused to talk about his ex-wife because he knew that the internet would inevitably misconstrue everything he said.
Theroux also confessed that the most painful part of the process was realizing that the split would alter their friendship. Ultimately, though, Aniston and Theroux managed to have a supportive relationship, despite their divorce. Speaking to Esquire in 2021, the filmmaker shared that he stayed in touch with his ex-wife, explaining, "We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship." Theroux also admitted that his ex-wife never failed to make him crack up.
In a 2018 Elle interview, Aniston asserted that she doesn't think of her previous marriages as failures. "The Morning Show" star explained that both of her marriages were centered around happiness and only ended when she and her former partner realized they needed to find their joy elsewhere. Given this sweet sentiment, it's unsurprising that Brad Pitt and Aniston's relationship stands at an amicable point years after their divorce.