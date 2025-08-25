Jeannine Pirro's Over-Styled 'Do Is Ready To Fly Off Her Head In Fox News Interview

When folks start working closely with Donald Trump, it's no surprise when they start parroting his views and stances. Still, while working with Trump may make you more Trump-like, that does not mean you have to copy his disaster 'do that holds on for life during windy moments. In fact, you should really try to avoid it at all costs. Apparently, though, this is something that United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is unaware of. During her recent Fox News appearance, it was difficult to pay attention to what Pirro was saying; instead, we were distracted by the fact that her hair looked like it was about to fall right off her head.

Jeanine Pirro on Trump sending troops to Chicago: "Tyranny is when you can't walk outside and go to dinner" pic.twitter.com/uSPXdjTflg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

At this point, we've basically all collectively agreed to avoid putting too much thought into how or why Trump's hair is the way it is. And, from the looks of it, we may need to start doing the same for Pirro. During her interview on Fox News, Pirro's hair was certainly voluminous, but it didn't exactly look natural. And, while we're not sure why her hair looks the way it does, we are sure that she should do something different with it.