Jeannine Pirro's Over-Styled 'Do Is Ready To Fly Off Her Head In Fox News Interview
When folks start working closely with Donald Trump, it's no surprise when they start parroting his views and stances. Still, while working with Trump may make you more Trump-like, that does not mean you have to copy his disaster 'do that holds on for life during windy moments. In fact, you should really try to avoid it at all costs. Apparently, though, this is something that United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is unaware of. During her recent Fox News appearance, it was difficult to pay attention to what Pirro was saying; instead, we were distracted by the fact that her hair looked like it was about to fall right off her head.
Jeanine Pirro on Trump sending troops to Chicago: "Tyranny is when you can't walk outside and go to dinner" pic.twitter.com/uSPXdjTflg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025
At this point, we've basically all collectively agreed to avoid putting too much thought into how or why Trump's hair is the way it is. And, from the looks of it, we may need to start doing the same for Pirro. During her interview on Fox News, Pirro's hair was certainly voluminous, but it didn't exactly look natural. And, while we're not sure why her hair looks the way it does, we are sure that she should do something different with it.
It may be time for Jeanine Pirro to update her 'do to something a bit more natural-looking
Jeanine Pirro was confirmed in her new role earlier this month, and it seems like she's already leaning into one of the trademarks of the ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle: embracing a totally weird beauty routine. She wore clown makeup for her swearing-in ceremony and has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors. Yet, now we're starting to look less at what might be going on with her face and more at what might be going on with her hair. The former Fox News personality has been sporting her signature lob for years at this point. Yet, her lob's latest look pairs straight locks with high volume at the roots. The result is a hairstyle that looks anything but natural and resembles the plastic hair that clicks onto a LEGO Minifigure more than actual human hair.
Whether it's a wig or just the result of some super stiff styling is unclear. Either way, though, she may want to add some layers to this 'do or opt for a new style altogether if she wants folks to listen to what she's saying and stop worrying about whether or not a strong gust of wind will take her whole mane away with it.