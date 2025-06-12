Jeanine Pirro Has Been Plagued By Plastic Surgery Rumors
With every new year hosting Fox's "The Five," Jeanine Pirro's false lashes seemingly get one millimeter longer. All news hosts pack on cosmetic products before going in front of the camera, but Pirro's makeup routine scarily resembles glam-obsessed Kimberly Guilfoyle's at this point. Pirro didn't always opt for a heavy foundation; throwback Facebook photos of the former New York state district attorney flaunt her subtle makeup routine from the past. However, caked mascara and heavy contour aren't the only culprits for Pirro's change in appearance, as her blast-from-the-past images are a reminder of why Pirro is plagued by plastic surgery rumors today.
Comparing photos of Pirro in her district attorney days to recent red carpet appearances is difficult because, minus the obvious change in makeup, the conservative news anchor looks relatively the same, despite the images being 20 years apart. Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, previously told The List that Pirro shows signs of a facelift, with potential scarring that borders her ears and hairline. Less-than-expert opinions also claim to see the aftereffects of going under the knife. Responding to a video of Pirro on "The Five," an X user said, "Jeanine Pirro looks like she got another $100,000 of plastic surgery. That's why we haven't seen her. Another $100,000 and her eyes will be on the side of her head." Considering how much Judge Pirro is really worth, we wouldn't be surprised if those figures are accurate.
Jeanine Pirro's reverse aging has fanned the flames of rumored surgery for a while
Like many Fox News stars who have drastically transformed their appearance, the possibility that Jeanine Pirro has had a nip and tuck on her face has been a rumor for over a decade. Whispers of her plastic transformation on X date back to 2010. One of the social media platform's users wrote in 2013: "Jeanine Pirro has had a lot of Plastic Surgery yet looks good for being in her 60s" — she was 61 at the time. Conjectural celebrity plastic surgery sites like Celeb History and Celebrity Surgery News speculate that Pirro has gone to the doctor for more than a facelift — Botox, lip filler, and a nose job may be on her completed checklist.
Even armchair internet doctors on Reddit have come forth with their two cents on the matter. "That face is tighter than a snare drum," someone commented in response to a March 2025 clip of Pirro on "The Five." Another Reddit user compared the interim U.S. attorney to the late "Fashion Police" host Joan Rivers, who was known to have a staggering amount of cosmetic procedures done. Though Pirro hasn't confirmed nor denied if she's gone under the knife, the internet seems to have her figured out. Either way, she certainly has a face for TV — Fox News, that is.