Jeanine Pirro Has Been Plagued By Plastic Surgery Rumors

With every new year hosting Fox's "The Five," Jeanine Pirro's false lashes seemingly get one millimeter longer. All news hosts pack on cosmetic products before going in front of the camera, but Pirro's makeup routine scarily resembles glam-obsessed Kimberly Guilfoyle's at this point. Pirro didn't always opt for a heavy foundation; throwback Facebook photos of the former New York state district attorney flaunt her subtle makeup routine from the past. However, caked mascara and heavy contour aren't the only culprits for Pirro's change in appearance, as her blast-from-the-past images are a reminder of why Pirro is plagued by plastic surgery rumors today.

Comparing photos of Pirro in her district attorney days to recent red carpet appearances is difficult because, minus the obvious change in makeup, the conservative news anchor looks relatively the same, despite the images being 20 years apart. Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, previously told The List that Pirro shows signs of a facelift, with potential scarring that borders her ears and hairline. Less-than-expert opinions also claim to see the aftereffects of going under the knife. Responding to a video of Pirro on "The Five," an X user said, "Jeanine Pirro looks like she got another $100,000 of plastic surgery. That's why we haven't seen her. Another $100,000 and her eyes will be on the side of her head." Considering how much Judge Pirro is really worth, we wouldn't be surprised if those figures are accurate.