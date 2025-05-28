Jeanine Pirro's Clown Makeup At Swearing-In Ceremony Looks Better Suited For Boozy Night Out
Fox News' Jeanine Pirro is officially the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. after her May 28 swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. During the ceremony, Pirro delivered harsh and dramatic words about her plans, saying, "No more mercy for criminals," per Fox News. What was even harsher and more dramatic than her words? Her makeup.
Pics of Judge Pirro without makeup are head-turning, so it's clear that she typically has a penchant for heavy makeup. Even so, we wouldn't have expected this important moment in her life to end up being one of Pirro's biggest makeup fails that makes it look like she's taking tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Fashion-wise, Pirro definitely didn't appear Guilfoyle-influenced for this special event. She wore a sleek double-breasted white suit with wide-legged pants. From the neck up, though, Pirro's choices weren't nearly as appropriate for the occasion. And, unfortunately, her nightclub-ready makeup look was totally distracting.
Jeanine Pirro is leaning into Mar-A-Lago makeup
If you ever wondered about Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump's relationship, the fact that she's taking over this new role tells you all that you need to know. And, it's clear that Pirro is going to fit in well among her fellow D.C. MAGA ladies. Unlike an increasing number of women in Trump's inner circle, Pirro has avoided hopping on the Mar-a-Lago face trend thus far. Yet, her makeup routine is aligned with what's popular among the MAGA crowd — aka the Republican makeup trend — and this most recent look really solidifies it.
The former "The Five" co-host sported an extremely dark, heavy smoky eye, which was punctuated by some thick lashes. Most of us know that what kind of makeup you might wear to one event isn't appropriate for every occasion. And, while this intense eye makeup may have worked for a night out or even with the right look on a red carpet, it definitely wasn't a good choice for daytime, nor did feel harmonious with a white pantsuit. So, if Pirro doesn't want to get lumped in with Kimberly Guilfoyle and her crowd, she's going to have to learn that "the smokier the better" isn't a good beauty routine mantra.