Jeanine Pirro's Clown Makeup At Swearing-In Ceremony Looks Better Suited For Boozy Night Out

If you ever wondered about Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump's relationship, the fact that she's taking over this new role tells you all that you need to know. And, it's clear that Pirro is going to fit in well among her fellow D.C. MAGA ladies. Unlike an increasing number of women in Trump's inner circle, Pirro has avoided hopping on the Mar-a-Lago face trend thus far. Yet, her makeup routine is aligned with what's popular among the MAGA crowd — aka the Republican makeup trend — and this most recent look really solidifies it.

The former "The Five" co-host sported an extremely dark, heavy smoky eye, which was punctuated by some thick lashes. Most of us know that what kind of makeup you might wear to one event isn't appropriate for every occasion. And, while this intense eye makeup may have worked for a night out or even with the right look on a red carpet, it definitely wasn't a good choice for daytime, nor did feel harmonious with a white pantsuit. So, if Pirro doesn't want to get lumped in with Kimberly Guilfoyle and her crowd, she's going to have to learn that "the smokier the better" isn't a good beauty routine mantra.