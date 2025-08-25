Trump's Shady Movements Hint His Health Issues Are Getting Out Of Hand

In July 2025, Donald Trump made headlines when it was revealed that he had chronic venous insufficiency. At the same time, this health update also brought up a perennial topic of interest: Trump's bruised hand. This discoloration had been noticed multiple times, way back to summer 2024. Both Trump and Karoline Leavitt have informed the media that the issue was due to excessive handshaking. In July, Trump's doctor agreed with this assessment, adding that aspirin was contributing to this ongoing problem. However, these explanations haven't lessened the scrutiny. The president has resorted to trying to make the bruise less obvious by covering it with makeup. Unfortunately, his foundation shade was way too light, and it only highlighted the problem, setting off major alarm bells about Trump's health.

Now, Trump appears to be trying an additional tactic: keeping his hand out of sight. Recently, while sitting at his Oval Office desk speaking to the media, Trump conspicuously placed his left hand over the top of his right. When he gestured during his talk, the president kept his palms up, resting the back of his right hand on the desk. Soon after, his hands moved to their starting position, concealing the right once again.

It's very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025

Based on social media comments, Trump's moves were distracting rather than a successful sleight of hand. "Once you notice it, you cannot unsee it, the man is basically treating his right hand like it is classified document, maybe the Epstein file," remarked one poster on X, formerly Twitter.