Trump's Shady Movements Hint His Health Issues Are Getting Out Of Hand
In July 2025, Donald Trump made headlines when it was revealed that he had chronic venous insufficiency. At the same time, this health update also brought up a perennial topic of interest: Trump's bruised hand. This discoloration had been noticed multiple times, way back to summer 2024. Both Trump and Karoline Leavitt have informed the media that the issue was due to excessive handshaking. In July, Trump's doctor agreed with this assessment, adding that aspirin was contributing to this ongoing problem. However, these explanations haven't lessened the scrutiny. The president has resorted to trying to make the bruise less obvious by covering it with makeup. Unfortunately, his foundation shade was way too light, and it only highlighted the problem, setting off major alarm bells about Trump's health.
Now, Trump appears to be trying an additional tactic: keeping his hand out of sight. Recently, while sitting at his Oval Office desk speaking to the media, Trump conspicuously placed his left hand over the top of his right. When he gestured during his talk, the president kept his palms up, resting the back of his right hand on the desk. Soon after, his hands moved to their starting position, concealing the right once again.
It's very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025
Based on social media comments, Trump's moves were distracting rather than a successful sleight of hand. "Once you notice it, you cannot unsee it, the man is basically treating his right hand like it is classified document, maybe the Epstein file," remarked one poster on X, formerly Twitter.
Trump's hand could be a stark reminder of his age
Since his first term, Donald Trump has made an effort to portray his health in a positive light. While there's frequently a lot of attention on any president's health, at 79 years old, Trump's age is also fueling concerns. Although there are other glaringly obvious signs that Trump's health could be declining, his hand remains among the most easily noticed. Since one of the hand bruise's many mentions occurred in conjunction with Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, some people are linking the two. "He's either getting a regular treatment of some kind or they are having to give him fluids. The back of the hand is the preferable place to run an IV on a person with bad veins," a retired RN remarked on Facebook.
CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook took a different view, although it's one that could dent Trump's ego. "As people get older, the skin gets thinner," LaPook informed CBS News. "The capillaries get fragile." LaPook believed handshaking and aspirin, along with aging skin, had all combined to cause Trump's persistent bruise. He commiserated on the impact of this visible issue, adding, "I know my patients hate it, and so I'm not surprised by the makeup." On his YouTube channel, Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist, noted that a lack of collagen due to advancing age could make Trump much more prone to bruising. Unfortunately, Trump's subpar makeup and awkward shielding of his impacted hand only continue to put attention on something he likely wishes was out of the spotlight.