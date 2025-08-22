Donald Trump's Makeup-Smeared Hand Sends Off Major Alarm Bells

Only a few months into his second term as president, and Donald Trump's health appears to be rapidly going downhill. On the heels of his announcement of having chronic venous insufficiency — a vascular condition that's common for a man of Trump's age — many have begun paying closer attention to how the president presents himself. Even before Trump received his CVI diagnosis there were rumors of his health deteriorating, with some obvious signs to point to. One of the clearest examples would be the inexplicable bruising on Trump's right hand, which the president has been actively attempting to cover up with concealer.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump has certainly had his fair share of makeup fails, but this slapdash job takes the cake. During his outings on August 22, Trump appeared to want to hide his right hand, with reporting from the Daily Beast noting that the president repeatedly tried to keep his right hand out of sight while speaking from the Oval Office.

According to The Telegraph, in July of 2025, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a statement for Trump regarding the bruising on his hands. She insisted the issue was "irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." While the president hasn't been forthright on what his treatment plan for CVI is, aspirin therapy is a common way to keep cardiovascular disease at bay — and has been known to cause minor bruising. However, this information wasn't enough to keep the online theories from running wild.