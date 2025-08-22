Donald Trump's Makeup-Smeared Hand Sends Off Major Alarm Bells
Only a few months into his second term as president, and Donald Trump's health appears to be rapidly going downhill. On the heels of his announcement of having chronic venous insufficiency — a vascular condition that's common for a man of Trump's age — many have begun paying closer attention to how the president presents himself. Even before Trump received his CVI diagnosis there were rumors of his health deteriorating, with some obvious signs to point to. One of the clearest examples would be the inexplicable bruising on Trump's right hand, which the president has been actively attempting to cover up with concealer.
Trump has certainly had his fair share of makeup fails, but this slapdash job takes the cake. During his outings on August 22, Trump appeared to want to hide his right hand, with reporting from the Daily Beast noting that the president repeatedly tried to keep his right hand out of sight while speaking from the Oval Office.
According to The Telegraph, in July of 2025, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a statement for Trump regarding the bruising on his hands. She insisted the issue was "irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." While the president hasn't been forthright on what his treatment plan for CVI is, aspirin therapy is a common way to keep cardiovascular disease at bay — and has been known to cause minor bruising. However, this information wasn't enough to keep the online theories from running wild.
Netizens have theories on Donald Trump's health
As Donald Trump continues to put his age on blast by wandering around without his usual bronzer, it seems he still has a use for his fake tanner — to cover up whatever is happening with his right hand. In the wake of people online noticing the cakey hand makeup, many began to float some conspiracies. One user on X, formerly Twitter, suggested that Trump's hand coverup was for "Hiding IV/PIC lines used." Another seconded this thought with a post stating, "I'm guessing he's bruised ... from anticoagulants or from receiving IV diuretics." While these are good guesses, the science doesn't necessarily back them.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, treatment for chronic vascular insufficiency typically involves low-intervention options like compression wear and elevating the legs. The specific use of diuretics for CVI is considered to be uncommon. One of the only intravenous methods for treating CVI would be sclerotherapy, but that would involve injections at the site of the impacted veins, and for patients with CVI those would all be on the lower extremities.
Of course there were glaring red flags in Trump's medical report, but until himself or his doctor officially disclose it, there's no way of knowing what's really going on. It could be that the president's skin is all worn out from those handshakes. It could be entirely unrelated to anything that's been officially stated.