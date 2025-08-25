Tim Walz Targets Trump From Head To Toe In Brutal Speech (Weird Reply Incoming)

No one seems more pissed off than Governor Tim Walz that Donald Trump is currently the president. Walz was the proud running mate of Kamala Harris, but the duo lost the election in November. It seems like Walz is super unimpressed and angered by how Trump's been behaving since he resumed office in January.

During the DNC Summer Meeting, clips of Walz's passionate speech were posted to X, and the father of two did not hold back his feelings. He berated Trump from his MAGA hat all the way down to his "fat ankles." According to Walz, had Harris won the election instead of Trump, Americans would have an actual adult leader, "not a man child crying about whatever is wrong with him." Clearly, Walz ate his Wheaties this morning, because he was on fire onstage.

Tim Walz says Kamala Harris "would have been a fantastic president ... and look, we wouldn't wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV and a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and leadership doing the work, not a manchild crying about... pic.twitter.com/jZZ9v61cQn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

In a second clip, Walz hollered: "Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. 'Oh, what should I wear today?' This stupid frickin' red hat. 'What should I say today? I don't know, just make sure it's cruel.'" He also referred to Trump as that "felon in the White House." There's zero love lost between Walz and Trump, with the Minnesota governor taking a page out of the president's book and giving him some scathing nicknames. By now, everyone realizes how pissed off Trump gets when someone says something about him he doesn't like (remember when Taylor Swift didn't endorse him?) so it's only a matter of time before POTUS goes off — probably on Truth Social — about Walz's comments.