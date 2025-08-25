Tim Walz Targets Trump From Head To Toe In Brutal Speech (Weird Reply Incoming)
No one seems more pissed off than Governor Tim Walz that Donald Trump is currently the president. Walz was the proud running mate of Kamala Harris, but the duo lost the election in November. It seems like Walz is super unimpressed and angered by how Trump's been behaving since he resumed office in January.
During the DNC Summer Meeting, clips of Walz's passionate speech were posted to X, and the father of two did not hold back his feelings. He berated Trump from his MAGA hat all the way down to his "fat ankles." According to Walz, had Harris won the election instead of Trump, Americans would have an actual adult leader, "not a man child crying about whatever is wrong with him." Clearly, Walz ate his Wheaties this morning, because he was on fire onstage.
Tim Walz says Kamala Harris "would have been a fantastic president ... and look, we wouldn't wake up every day to a bunch of shit on TV and a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and leadership doing the work, not a manchild crying about... pic.twitter.com/jZZ9v61cQn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025
In a second clip, Walz hollered: "Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican. 'Oh, what should I wear today?' This stupid frickin' red hat. 'What should I say today? I don't know, just make sure it's cruel.'" He also referred to Trump as that "felon in the White House." There's zero love lost between Walz and Trump, with the Minnesota governor taking a page out of the president's book and giving him some scathing nicknames. By now, everyone realizes how pissed off Trump gets when someone says something about him he doesn't like (remember when Taylor Swift didn't endorse him?) so it's only a matter of time before POTUS goes off — probably on Truth Social — about Walz's comments.
Some people on X felt like Tim Walz's words missed the mark
Many reactions on X to Tim Walz's remarks supported the Minnesota governor, with several applauding his candor and fiery passion. Hilariously, one X user commented with a sweet photo of Walz hugging a horse, captioning it, "Also Tim Walz," and included several laughing emojis. This showed the dichotomy of Walz: his sweet, sensitive side and his savage one that doesn't hold back.
However, others felt like Walz was being a big crybaby over the whole situation. "This is what bitterness looks like — you lost, and it shows," wrote one person. Another said: "We didn't dodge a bullet by electing Trump and not this guy. We likely dodged a few nukes as well." While Walz is completely allowed to express his feelings, maybe berating someone and calling them names isn't the best way to get your point across about the person you accused of doing the exact same thing.
Walz has a history of verbally attacking Trump, having once zeroed in on Trump's ultimate weakness. About a month after that, Walz blew up Trump's entire identity in a brutal takedown. It's only a matter of time before Trump fires back at the governor, and it likely won't be pretty.