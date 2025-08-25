Trump, 79, Gets Treated With Kid Gloves By His Cabinet And It's Getting Embarrassing

When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as president, he was 78 years old, which made him the oldest person ever to be inaugurated president, beating out Joe Biden by five months. Trump's age seems to be catching up with him as his recent makeup-free photos have shown. But despite Trump's advanced age, some people in his cabinet seem to be treating him almost like a child. Trump signed executive orders on August 25, 2025 in the Oval Office. He was joined by, among others, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. And they spent a lot of time hyping up Trump's ego and keeping him happy.

At one point, Trump pointed out his signature, even holding it up for people to look at, and saying, "Is that a good signature?" Bondi agreed, saying it was "great" and Trump followed up saying, "Who can write like that? Nobody." And everyone obediently chuckled, per The White House. Trump seemed to still be obsessing over what he thought of Biden's purported use of an autopen while in office.

While Trump's cabinet indulged him, not everyone was impressed. One person on X said, "It's the desperate, needy plea of a profoundly insecure child. The most powerful man on the planet, and he still needs his staff to tell him he did a good job with his crayons." Another confirmed, "I've had the same conversation with my children in kindergarten." And one person joked, "He did invent signatures you know....."