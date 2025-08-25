Trump, 79, Gets Treated With Kid Gloves By His Cabinet And It's Getting Embarrassing
When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as president, he was 78 years old, which made him the oldest person ever to be inaugurated president, beating out Joe Biden by five months. Trump's age seems to be catching up with him as his recent makeup-free photos have shown. But despite Trump's advanced age, some people in his cabinet seem to be treating him almost like a child. Trump signed executive orders on August 25, 2025 in the Oval Office. He was joined by, among others, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. And they spent a lot of time hyping up Trump's ego and keeping him happy.
At one point, Trump pointed out his signature, even holding it up for people to look at, and saying, "Is that a good signature?" Bondi agreed, saying it was "great" and Trump followed up saying, "Who can write like that? Nobody." And everyone obediently chuckled, per The White House. Trump seemed to still be obsessing over what he thought of Biden's purported use of an autopen while in office.
While Trump's cabinet indulged him, not everyone was impressed. One person on X said, "It's the desperate, needy plea of a profoundly insecure child. The most powerful man on the planet, and he still needs his staff to tell him he did a good job with his crayons." Another confirmed, "I've had the same conversation with my children in kindergarten." And one person joked, "He did invent signatures you know....."
Donald Trump brags about a gold trophy and gets an honorary badge
In the same press conference, Donald Trump pointed out the World Cup trophy next to him. Last week, the FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with Trump in the Oval Office when Trump confirmed the World Cup draw will happen at the Kennedy Center. Despite first not seeming to like the idea, Infantino seems to have left the trophy for Trump. Trump noted it was "solid gold," and as he discussed where he'd put it in the Oval Office ("above the angel"), his cabinet nodded and smiled in approval, via The White House.
Trump famously loves gold, and he's bragged about his gold renovation of the Oval Office. However, despite Trump's claim, the trophy is unlikely to be made of literally solid gold as that would make it around 70 pounds, according to Garfield Refining. One person posted on X, "Of course he thinks it's solid gold. This man's been falling for cheap glitz his entire career." Others think Trump's showed his weakness: "Everyone knows, bring him some gold & tell him it's VERY expensive & he's eating out of your hands" (per X).
Trump was also given an honorary U.S. Marshals Service badge by Gadyaces S. Serralta, Director of the United States Marshals Service. Pete Hegseth and Kristi Noem looked on like proud parents as Serralta spoke, and social media erupted. "I've never seen anything as pathetic as whatever this is supposed to be," one person posted in response to the clip. Another said, "The a** kissing is beyond imagination at this point." And one critic wrote: "This is like the wings the pilot used to give little kids on flights. He has the thought processes & temperament of a child so they treat him like one."