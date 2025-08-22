Trump Gushes Over His Gilded Oval Office & Insults Biden In The Process (Per Usual)

Donald Trump has a well-documented preference for surrounding himself with gold, and you can see that in the White House now. Trump's changes to the Oval Office for his second term have included adding a lot of gold accents. It's not to everyone's taste, but Trump is out here defending the updates. On August 22, Trump announced from the Oval Office that the live drawing for the 2026 World Cup will happen at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He got off track from the announcement as he talked about renovating the Kennedy Center and started talking about the Oval Office. "You see the way this is looking," Trump said as he gestured around him, "I can't tell you how much that gold costs. A lot of money. ... This beautiful office needed it.... When we took it over it was dirty, not clean. I immediately changed the chair," via YouTube.

When you compare what the Oval Office looks like with Trump vs. what it looked like with Biden, it definitely looks different. We can't speak to the cleanliness aspect, but we're not surprised that Trump got in a slam on Biden as he bragged about the new look. And whatever Trump thinks of it, plenty of people aren't fans.

In a response to the clip of him talking about the new decor on X (formerly known as Twitter), someone said, "Lots of wasted money. I guess we are going to just pretend DOGE never existed." DOGE is the Department of Government Efficiency; famously implemented by Elon Musk, who is now on the outs with Trump. Another wrote, "Tells you everything you need to know that he thinks that gaudy a** office actually looks good."