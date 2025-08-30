7 Times Melania Trump's 'Fits Proved She Should Leave The Flowers In The Rose Garden

Melania Trump has both shone and flopped in a variety of styles over the years. But out of all her fashion choices, floral 'fits might be among her favorites, judging by how often she revisits the look. We can see why she's so attached to the aesthetic since it's worked well for her on a couple of occasions. Like what she's done with many of her dresses, the former model has even worn flower-themed outfits to send a message. For instance, when she and President Donald Trump visited France during Bastille Day 2017, she wore a dress adorned with flowers similar to those used to celebrate the post-WWII Liberation of Paris. Melania's stylist Hervé Pierre told WWD at the time, "It is so chic." However, florals have also been responsible for some of the first lady's most memorable fashion disasters.

We thought we saw the worst of this style when Melania wore eye-popping floral pants that looked like grandma's couch. But, believe it or not, there are some floral dresses and jumpsuits Melania has worn that looked even worse than that. And after giving the style so many failed chances, we think it's time Melania abandoned the look altogether based on these examples.