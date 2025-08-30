7 Times Melania Trump's 'Fits Proved She Should Leave The Flowers In The Rose Garden
Melania Trump has both shone and flopped in a variety of styles over the years. But out of all her fashion choices, floral 'fits might be among her favorites, judging by how often she revisits the look. We can see why she's so attached to the aesthetic since it's worked well for her on a couple of occasions. Like what she's done with many of her dresses, the former model has even worn flower-themed outfits to send a message. For instance, when she and President Donald Trump visited France during Bastille Day 2017, she wore a dress adorned with flowers similar to those used to celebrate the post-WWII Liberation of Paris. Melania's stylist Hervé Pierre told WWD at the time, "It is so chic." However, florals have also been responsible for some of the first lady's most memorable fashion disasters.
We thought we saw the worst of this style when Melania wore eye-popping floral pants that looked like grandma's couch. But, believe it or not, there are some floral dresses and jumpsuits Melania has worn that looked even worse than that. And after giving the style so many failed chances, we think it's time Melania abandoned the look altogether based on these examples.
Her purple jumpsuit was better off without the flowers
Melania Trump wore a bright purple Valentino jumpsuit when she and her husband, President Donald Trump, attended billionaire investor John Paulson's fundraiser for Donald. This look turned out to be a frumpy mess of an outfit that we hope Melania ditched. The edges of the outfit's sleeves and its legs were tainted with a mismatched blend of colorful flowers that cost the look all of its style points. The depth and intensity of the flower print actively clashed with the lavender base of the jumpsuit, and the blocky aesthetic with the oversized silhouette was just too much. On top of that, it clashed with Donald's casual suit. Overall, it just wasn't worth its estimated $7,000 price tag.
Her white dress looked rotten to the core
Since Melania Trump often likes to send messages with her fashion, we wonder what, exactly, she was trying to say with this somewhat somber white outfit design. It couldn't have been anything good. The first lady attended a political event with Donald Trump in March 2024, wearing an Alexander McQueen shirtdress with black flowers printed on it. It's possible that Melania was simply going for a simple black and white design. However, the misguided color choice just made the orchid look like ghostly, abstract blobs cascading down the left side of her dress. The gown was a waste of the over $2,000 she reportedly spent on it.
This dress was like a tacky sticker book
The yellow Emilio Pucci dress Melania Trump sported in 2017 barely had enough space for all of the flower designs and lines printed on it. Despite the designer's known knack for prints, the long-sleeved gown looked crowded, and all of the contrast was a bit dizzying. Although the pattern is clearly repeating, as the same rosettes can be seen multiple times in the design, it's cut off and repeated with no attention paid to matching up the print at the seams — too sloppy for a brand that is known for nailing prints. Plus, despite coming with a nearly $3,000 price tag, the garment clearly wrinkled in every area that it bent or scrunched.
This floral dress would've made a better shower curtain
A clear fan of Valentino, Melania Trump wore another dress from the designer when she and Donald Trump welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the U.S. in 2018. Melania posed in a variation of the brand's ombré-effect dress, which was covered by a sloppy cluster of white leaves. Unfortunately, the leaves didn't cover the crinkly bottom part of the skirt, spotlighting another one of the ensemble's flaws. Additionally, the tone was off. The dress had a greenish-brown splotch at its center, and the hue didn't mesh well with the darker shade coloring the rest of it.
Another first lady upstaged Melania's garden gown
Melania Trump's black garden gown was all over the place when she and Donald Trump visited China's President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan in 2017. The dress originated from Gucci's ready-to-wear collection designed by Alessandro Michele for their Fall Winter 2016 collection, and it featured a colorful mix of flowers and roses. The feathery detailing printed on the skirt was a bit distracting, but not more so than the fuzzy pink cuffs on the sleeves that were a little much. Furthermore, Liyuan indirectly showed Melania how much better, cleaner, and classier her dress would've been if it had abandoned the haphazard floral patterns.
You couldn't see the flowers on this dress without glasses
At least with the other dresses Melania Trump wore, it was easy to make out the flowers on them, even if they were tacky. However, that wasn't the case for the $1,807 outfit she sported during her and Donald Trump's visit to India in 2020. Its designer, Carolina Herrera, occasionally explores garden-inspired fashion, but the brand's floral designs are usually bright and bold. The flowers on Melania's dress were both so simple and small that it was difficult to tell what the theme was, and the look fell flat. Needless to say this was far from one of Melania's best fashion moments ever.
Her confetti dress was hard to look at
Melania Trump donned perhaps one of her worst floral 'fits when she and Donald Trump went to a 2017 campaign rally in Ohio. The pink dress came from designer Monique Lhuillier, costing her a reported $1,795. However, there was no saving the sleeveless frock she wore, which looked like it was made out of confetti due to it seemingly being tie-dyed. Up close, there were visibly floral cutouts, but from afar, the garment came off as scaly, patchy, and as if it were in the process of crumbling.