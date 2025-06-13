Melania Trump Squeezes Into Eye-Popping Floral Pants That Look Like Grandma's Couch

There's no denying that First Lady Melania Trump is far more fashionable than her husband, President Donald Trump, and it isn't difficult to prove she's always been wildly out of his league. Be that as it may, she's already had some big fashion fails during her second White House era, and though her large age gap with her husband has kept her looking young, at least, compared to him, some of her outfits gave her old lady vibes that put her on President Trump's level.

On June 12, 2025, the Trumps welcomed visitors onto the White House's South Lawn for the 2025 Congressional Picnic. The guest list included Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who not only was quick to post about the event on Instagram, but also to unintentionally expose Melania's grandma-coded trousers. "We had a wonderful time at the White House Congressional Picnic!" Greene wrote. "Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump!" We, on the other hand, didn't have as pleasant of an experience looking at Greene's photos, and especially those that put the first lady and her white floral pants front and center. Though some spectators might be thrilled seeing an old-timey, bright pink-flowered pattern they could have found when they dropped by their grandparents' places as kids, others might be greeted with immediate memories of an ancient, musty scent and itchy material that'd warrant tossing her pants in the trash, or at least the nearest antique store.