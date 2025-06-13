Melania Trump Squeezes Into Eye-Popping Floral Pants That Look Like Grandma's Couch
There's no denying that First Lady Melania Trump is far more fashionable than her husband, President Donald Trump, and it isn't difficult to prove she's always been wildly out of his league. Be that as it may, she's already had some big fashion fails during her second White House era, and though her large age gap with her husband has kept her looking young, at least, compared to him, some of her outfits gave her old lady vibes that put her on President Trump's level.
On June 12, 2025, the Trumps welcomed visitors onto the White House's South Lawn for the 2025 Congressional Picnic. The guest list included Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who not only was quick to post about the event on Instagram, but also to unintentionally expose Melania's grandma-coded trousers. "We had a wonderful time at the White House Congressional Picnic!" Greene wrote. "Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump!" We, on the other hand, didn't have as pleasant of an experience looking at Greene's photos, and especially those that put the first lady and her white floral pants front and center. Though some spectators might be thrilled seeing an old-timey, bright pink-flowered pattern they could have found when they dropped by their grandparents' places as kids, others might be greeted with immediate memories of an ancient, musty scent and itchy material that'd warrant tossing her pants in the trash, or at least the nearest antique store.
She embraced her inner-grandma
First Lady Melania Trump, of course, isn't the only woman in President Donald Trump's circle whose outfits have given "grandma's house" vibes. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dresses older than she is on a regular basis, while former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle took a style cue from Leavitt with a leg-bearing grandma chic look. Though the first lady is, herself, a step-grandma to President Trump's several grandkids, some might forget Melania is old enough to be one, given she's almost always seen modeling youthful, lavish outfits.
To Melania's credit, some social media users were all for her retro aesthetic. "These floral pants are giving me '80s vibes in the best possible way!" one X user wrote. However, others weren't as supportive of or nostalgic for them. Some even drew comparisons to outfits former First Lady Jill Biden wore during her time in the White House. "Why did Melania make pants out of Jill Biden's dresses?" another X user asked. But, so long as she still looks younger than her husband, which doesn't take much to accomplish, Melania probably couldn't care less about what others think, and would probably dress in any outfit she chooses, regardless of the era it invokes.