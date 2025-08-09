Melania Trump's Frumpy Splattered Mess Of An Outfit We Hope She Ditched From Her Closet
In what is arguably a reflection of her husband Donald Trump's second presidential term, Melania Trump has been on a losing streak in terms of outfits since she became first lady again. Melania has endured quite a few major fashion fails during her second White House era, including the lazy white skirt suit the first lady wore to Donald Trump's sad military parade in June 2025. There was also that stained-up disaster of a skirt Melania wore to "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" at the White House a month earlier. However, the first lady's style didn't just start getting abnormally sloppy after she (reluctantly) picked up her official duties again; some of the ensembles that the former model donned for her rare appearances during Donald's third presidential campaign didn't impress us much either (as our queen Shania Twain would say). One of these fashion blunders occurred in April 2024 when Melania accompanied her husband to a fundraiser hosted at billionaire investor John Paulson's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
In one of her frumpiest and least flattering looks ever, the former model wore a lilac Valentino jumpsuit that featured a rather messy-looking floral print on the sleeves, belt, and skirt. The too-loose jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with the belt, but it didn't have the chic, relaxed effect that Melania was likely going for. Instead, the ensemble just looked ill-fitting — a far cry from her typically perfectly tailored outfits. The black leather ballet flats she paired the jumpsuit with were another poor choice, but we doubt that some good sky-high pumps or even strappy heels could have saved this look. The only truly chic element was her diamond earrings, which appeared to have been Melania's only jewelry besides her wedding ring, and her elegant French twist hairstyle.
Melania's outfit wasn't the only tragic part of the fundraiser
While Melania Trump's outfit choice obviously left much to be desired, there was another element of the April 2024 fundraiser that was perhaps even more tragic: Her awkward facial expressions and body language. The event supposedly managed to raise $50.5 million for Donald Trump's third presidential campaign, but rather than the staggering sum, what made a bigger splash in the media and on the internet was just how much Melania looked like she didn't want to be anywhere near her husband. Numerous netizens suggested that Melania — who had been largely absent from the campaign trail — seemed very unhappy, unfocused, and miles away in the photos and videos of the Trumps at the event. "Melania looks like she's in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of Melania seemingly looking dazed while Donald stood next to her, giving a speech, completely oblivious.
Melania looks like she's in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help. pic.twitter.com/IUArSZlvXd
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 7, 2024
"Melania is checking the clock for the end of her shift," a second user joked, while another claimed, "Melania looks like she's dreading every minute spent with Donald Trump." It's unclear whether or not the first lady actually was checked out during Donald's speech, but insider accounts suggested she was much more active and tuned in while schmoozing with the rich and famous who attended the fundraising event than she was while listening to him speak. "The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests," a source informed Page Six. "She's ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening." Maybe they just caught her at a bad time?