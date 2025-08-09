Melania Trump's Frumpy Splattered Mess Of An Outfit We Hope She Ditched From Her Closet

While Melania Trump's outfit choice obviously left much to be desired, there was another element of the April 2024 fundraiser that was perhaps even more tragic: Her awkward facial expressions and body language. The event supposedly managed to raise $50.5 million for Donald Trump's third presidential campaign, but rather than the staggering sum, what made a bigger splash in the media and on the internet was just how much Melania looked like she didn't want to be anywhere near her husband. Numerous netizens suggested that Melania — who had been largely absent from the campaign trail — seemed very unhappy, unfocused, and miles away in the photos and videos of the Trumps at the event. "Melania looks like she's in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of Melania seemingly looking dazed while Donald stood next to her, giving a speech, completely oblivious.

Melania looks like she's in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help. pic.twitter.com/IUArSZlvXd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 7, 2024

"Melania is checking the clock for the end of her shift," a second user joked, while another claimed, "Melania looks like she's dreading every minute spent with Donald Trump." It's unclear whether or not the first lady actually was checked out during Donald's speech, but insider accounts suggested she was much more active and tuned in while schmoozing with the rich and famous who attended the fundraising event than she was while listening to him speak. "The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests," a source informed Page Six. "She's ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening." Maybe they just caught her at a bad time?