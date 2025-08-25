Kimberly Guilfoyle Flashes Her Killer Legs In Spicy Minidress (Eat Your Heart Out, Don Jr.)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's notoriously questionable fashion sense may have been one of the humiliating reasons Donald Trump Jr. reportedly ditched her for his alleged mistress, but she's still rocking her usual look. And we have a feeling she wants her infamous ex to see her in her latest outfit. Guilfoyle was recently tagged in a photo on Instagram and her skintight ensemble put her legs on display, stealing the spotlight.
Guilfoyle's love of leggy looks gives "KG" a whole new meaning: killer gams on deck — and her latest ensemble serves as evidence. On August 23, she was tagged in an Instagram photo posing alongside her friend during what the caption called a "Girls Afternoon." We all know by now that Guilfoyle prefers to look ready for a night on the town regardless of the time of day So, from her dark, intense eye makeup, to her nude stilettos, this afternoon look was probably better suited for a girls' night out. Still, it seems that as far as Guilfoyle is concerned, if you've got killer legs, there's no bad time to flaunt them.
Kimberly Guilfoyle won't let anybody break her stride when it comes to rocking revealing looks
Kimberly Guilfoyle scowled with her hand on her hip in a head-to-toe beige ensemble for friend Daphne Barak's Instagram photo. Guilfoyle wore a ribbed, mock-neck minidress with shoulder cutouts. The leg-baring look was styled with nude heels and her usual extra-long hair extensions.
In December 2024, around the time when Guilfoyle's split with Donald Trump Jr. went public, a source told People, "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," noting, "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." For many folks, these supposed feelings from your ex being out in the world would be enough to knock your confidence and inspire a wardrobe revamp. Yet, this skin-tight minidress proves that Don Jr.'s reported style criticism didn't faze Guilfoyle. And, while we may not be big fans of Guilfoyle's taste in fashion, it's hard not to be impressed by her undying commitment to clubwear.