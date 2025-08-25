Kimberly Guilfoyle Flashes Her Killer Legs In Spicy Minidress (Eat Your Heart Out, Don Jr.)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's notoriously questionable fashion sense may have been one of the humiliating reasons Donald Trump Jr. reportedly ditched her for his alleged mistress, but she's still rocking her usual look. And we have a feeling she wants her infamous ex to see her in her latest outfit. Guilfoyle was recently tagged in a photo on Instagram and her skintight ensemble put her legs on display, stealing the spotlight.

Guilfoyle's love of leggy looks gives "KG" a whole new meaning: killer gams on deck — and her latest ensemble serves as evidence. On August 23, she was tagged in an Instagram photo posing alongside her friend during what the caption called a "Girls Afternoon." We all know by now that Guilfoyle prefers to look ready for a night on the town regardless of the time of day So, from her dark, intense eye makeup, to her nude stilettos, this afternoon look was probably better suited for a girls' night out. Still, it seems that as far as Guilfoyle is concerned, if you've got killer legs, there's no bad time to flaunt them.