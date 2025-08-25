Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggiest Looks Give 'KG' A Whole New Meaning (Killer Gams On Deck)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Someone please revive "America's Next Top Model," because Kimberly Guilfoyle needs to be a contestant. The appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece gives Ivanka Trump a run for her money when it comes to her killer legs. The evidence is all over her Instagram, and they're the second thing we tend to notice about her appearance, after her rumored plastic surgery.

Clearly, Guilfoyle doesn't skip leg day, and it's possible she does similar exercises like a personal trainer told The List about when it came to getting legs like Carrie Underwood. The former First Lady of San Francisco may have led multiple lives during her various career paths, but she's always had killer gams.

Maybe she secretly rocks sweatpants when she's home and the cameras aren't on, but when she's at events, she's pulling out all the stops with her outfits. She's clearly never met a dress she (and her legs) didn't love.