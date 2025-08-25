Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggiest Looks Give 'KG' A Whole New Meaning (Killer Gams On Deck)
Someone please revive "America's Next Top Model," because Kimberly Guilfoyle needs to be a contestant. The appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece gives Ivanka Trump a run for her money when it comes to her killer legs. The evidence is all over her Instagram, and they're the second thing we tend to notice about her appearance, after her rumored plastic surgery.
Clearly, Guilfoyle doesn't skip leg day, and it's possible she does similar exercises like a personal trainer told The List about when it came to getting legs like Carrie Underwood. The former First Lady of San Francisco may have led multiple lives during her various career paths, but she's always had killer gams.
Maybe she secretly rocks sweatpants when she's home and the cameras aren't on, but when she's at events, she's pulling out all the stops with her outfits. She's clearly never met a dress she (and her legs) didn't love.
When she celebrated her birthday
In March 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a carousel on Instagram for her birthday. She wore a sparkly gold mini dress that showed off her killer legs. The sandal pumps also helped accentuate her hard work in the gym. While the snaps hinted that she was clinging to her youth post-Donald Trump Jr. split, she still looked amazing. "Feeling grateful for another year of life, growth, and amazing people by my side," she captioned. Eat your heart out, Don Jr.
When she supported a good cause while still looking fashionable
A few days before her March 2025 birthday post, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed off her flawless figure on Instagram with another carousel. She wore a button-down white mini dress and matching high heels — her legs giving major va-va-voom vibes. She attended an event for the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, captioning her post, "A fabulous day supporting an incredible cause!" Thankfully, Guilfoyle didn't ruin her outfit by adding on a bow, a tasteless trend she thinks makes her look innocent, but is really just trashy.
When she only teased her legs
In April 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle was photographed with Nicholas Perricone, M.D., who is the author of "The Beauty Molecule: Introducing Neuroceuticals, the Breakthrough for Ageless Beauty." In the snapshot, Guilfoyle proudly held up Perricone's book while attending an event. She rocked a pink mini dress the color of Pepto-Bismol and gave fans a small glimpse at her toned legs. While they couldn't see everything, people in the comments didn't hesitate to call her "beautiful." Hilariously, one person wrote, "I love, love [Kimberly] but .... I would love [to] see her in more conservative fashion style, she is good looking [and] doesn't need to get extra attention to show more than necessary." Guilfoyle has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits to events.
When her killer gams were on display in front of her son
Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated Mother's Day 2025 with a carousel on Instagram featuring her only child, Ronan Anthony Villency. Included in the photo roundup was a picture of the former prosecutor wearing yet another pink mini dress — although this one had cute accents, such as a white collar and silver buttons. Her legs shined in the photo as Guilfoyle proudly stood next to her son. "Being your mother is the greatest honor of my life," she gushed in the caption. "Watching you grow into such a strong, kind, and accomplished young man brings me endless pride."
When she was the true star of Olympus Fashion Week
Way back in 2006, years before Kimberly Guilfoyle became intertwined with the Trump family, she attended Olympus Fashion Week. Wearing yet another pink outfit, Guilfoyle looked so different with her pre-plastic surgery face. In a snapshot taken of her attending the event in Bryant Park in NYC, she crossed her legs — and they looked just as great then as they do now. The matching pink shoes with a bow clasp proved she has always loved a bow accessory, just like Kate Middleton.
When she had a date night with Don Jr.
In June 2024, before Donald Trump Jr. left Kimberly Guilfoyle for Bettina Anderson, the then-engaged couple were spotted leaving a restaurant in London. Guilfoyle's tight mini dress had an interesting pattern on it, which was almost as distracting as her long, lean legs. They were accentuated by the white pumps she wore, while Don Jr. just sported a standard suit and tie. The former Fox News correspondent was clearly feeling herself with her outfit, looking like she was more dressed for the club instead of going out to dinner with Donald Trump's eldest son.