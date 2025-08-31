18 First Lady Fashion Mishaps That Happened On Foreign Visits

First Lady of the United States is a loaded job title that includes numerous roles, such as public servant, policy advocate, and of course, fashion icon. Throughout the ages, first lady fashion has been an endless source of public interest (not to mention a few juicy scandals). Plus, there's tremendous power in what a FLOTUS chooses to wear. Not only does first lady fashion have a tangible impact on the economy, but FLOTUSes also help shape the fashion industry through their endorsement of certain trends and clothing labels. Take Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, for example, who helped launch beloved '60s trends like pill hats and shift dresses. Likewise, Nancy Reagan inspired a generation of women to wear her favorite hue, "Reagan red." Despite an ever-changing social and political landscape, first lady fashion maintains a firm grip on our collective consciousness.

Speaking to Parson's School of Design, Fashion Professor Hazel Clark weighed in on the hype surrounding first lady fashion. "The First Lady in this country is very much the female figurehead," Clark explained. "It's also playing very much on celebrity culture — the First Lady needs a strong personality and a strong image." Unfortunately, even our fair first ladies cannot outrun the occasional fashion mishap, though. Worse still, some first ladies suffered their worst sartorial slip-ups during foreign visits. While some of these fashion faux pas blew over quickly, others became an embarrassing wrinkle on their public image.