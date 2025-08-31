18 First Lady Fashion Mishaps That Happened On Foreign Visits
First Lady of the United States is a loaded job title that includes numerous roles, such as public servant, policy advocate, and of course, fashion icon. Throughout the ages, first lady fashion has been an endless source of public interest (not to mention a few juicy scandals). Plus, there's tremendous power in what a FLOTUS chooses to wear. Not only does first lady fashion have a tangible impact on the economy, but FLOTUSes also help shape the fashion industry through their endorsement of certain trends and clothing labels. Take Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, for example, who helped launch beloved '60s trends like pill hats and shift dresses. Likewise, Nancy Reagan inspired a generation of women to wear her favorite hue, "Reagan red." Despite an ever-changing social and political landscape, first lady fashion maintains a firm grip on our collective consciousness.
Speaking to Parson's School of Design, Fashion Professor Hazel Clark weighed in on the hype surrounding first lady fashion. "The First Lady in this country is very much the female figurehead," Clark explained. "It's also playing very much on celebrity culture — the First Lady needs a strong personality and a strong image." Unfortunately, even our fair first ladies cannot outrun the occasional fashion mishap, though. Worse still, some first ladies suffered their worst sartorial slip-ups during foreign visits. While some of these fashion faux pas blew over quickly, others became an embarrassing wrinkle on their public image.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was criticized for wearing Givenchy in Paris
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is widely considered the best-dressed FLOTUS of all time. She was infatuated with couture, especially European designers like Chanel and Hubert de Givenchy. Unfortunately, her penchant for French fashion didn't sit well with critics, who argued that she ought to be wearing American brands. In 1961, the fashion icon sparked backlash when she wore a gown by French designer Givenchy while attending a dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Detractors called the decision unpatriotic. In response to the criticism, Onassis began working with American designer Oleg Cassini, who helped cultivate her iconic wardrobe.
Onlookers thought Jacqueline Kennedy looked too casual during her visit to Pakistan
Jacqueline Kennedy was known for pushing the envelope with her style, hence she's counted among the first ladies who broke all the fashion rules. That said, Kennedy's fashion choices didn't always resonate with the public. In 1962, the FLOTUS served an underwhelming look while visiting Pakistan. Onlookers expected Kennedy to be dressed to the nines on her arrival; however, she showed up wearing a drab dress with minimal jewelry. As one spectator recalled (via ADST): "The Pakistani women were really disappointed that she wasn't more 'dressed up.'"
Pat Nixon turned a fashion faux pas into a diplomatic success story
Decades before the rise of conscious consumerism, First Ladies were strongly discouraged from wearing the same look twice. However, first lady Pat Nixon defied that norm when she repeatedly wore a bright red pea coat while visiting China in 1972. On the surface, Nixon's recycled garment may have looked like a faux pas; however, it scored major points with Chinese citizens, who viewed the red jacket as a symbol of friendship and collaboration. Ultimately, Nixon turned this potential fashion flop into a diplomatic triumph.
Nancy Reagan sparked backlash over the gown she wore to Windsor Castle
First lady Nancy Reagan was well-known for her plush wardrobe — however, in the early 80s, critics were dismayed to learn that many of her designer duds had been given or loaned to her by famous couturiers. Detractors insisted that the FLOTUS was cheating the system by not paying taxes on these extravagant freebies. At the peak of her clothing scandal, Reagan wore a beaded James Galanos gown to an event at Windsor Castle. Skeptics immediately wondered if the dress was yet another lavish gift from one of Reagan's fashion industry cronies.
Hillary Clinton 'baffled' the masses when she wore black in Japan
The stunning transformation of Hillary Clinton is something to behold, and her fashion journey is equally compelling. From pant suits to cowboy boots, Clinton has proven to be a dynamic dresser; but unfortunately, not all of her looks have hit the mark. In 1996, the then-FLOTUS made a confusing statement when she wore several all-black outfits during a visit with Japanese dignitaries. Clinton's gloomy garments looked more like funeral garb than diplomatic attire. As per the Washington Post, Clinton's hosts were left "baffled" by this somber wardrobe choice.
Laura Bush enraged critics when she wore a hijab
In 2007, First Lady Laura Bush visited a clinic in Saudi Arabia to raise awareness about breast cancer. During her visit, a doctor handed her a black hijab adorned with pink breast cancer ribbons. Bush tried on the meaningful gift, thinking nothing of the possible repercussions. Days later, conservative media was littered with xenophobic comments accusing Bush of endorsing the "subjugation" of Saudi women. "Oh you've got to be kidding," the FLOTUS told Fox News (via Huffpost). She added, "And these women do not see covering as some sort of subjugation [...] That's their tradition. That's a religious choice of theirs."
Michelle Obama looked a bit out of place while visiting London`
In 2009, First Lady Michelle Obama stepped out in London to meet with Sarah Brown, the wife of England's then-Prime Minister. The FLOTUS looked totally glammed-out in a J Crew pencil skirt and a sequined blazer. To round out the look, she added python pumps and statement jewelry. Brown, on the other hand, kept things subtle in a navy blue dress and dark stockings. While Obama undoubtedly rocked this look, she did appear quite overdressed compared to her British cohort.
The fashion industry turned against Michelle Obama when she wore a cardigan to visit Queen Elizabeth II
In April 2009, Michelle Obama jetted across the pond to visit Queen Elizabeth II. For this occasion, she chose a modest skirt, a white top, and a simple black blazer. While seemingly innocuous, Obama's outfit sparked a massive controversy in certain corners of the fashion world. Some critics — including fashion designer Oscar de la Renta — believed that the FLOTUS was woefully underdressed for such an important affair. "You don't go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater," the fashion mogul told WWD (via Essence).
Detractors thought Michelle Obama was out of line for wearing a headscarf in Indonesia
In November 2010, Michelle Obama enjoyed a tour of the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. The FLOTUS embraced local customs by wearing a modest trouser suit and a silk hijab. While some observers praised the culturally-conscious outfit, others condemned Obama for choosing to cover her head. After all, despite being a majority Muslim country, Indonesia does not require foreign women to wear hijabs while visiting. As one fashion blogger declared: "[W]hile I do agree with her respect for the Indonesian culture, the hijab takes this just a little too far."
Critics didn't appreciate Hillary Clinton's fresh-faced look in Bangladesh
As a public figure, the first lady — or in this case, the former first lady — is expected to always look her best. However, in 2012, Hillary Clinton sported a surprisingly low-maintenance look during a trip to Bangladesh. On this occasion, the political titan showed off her natural glow with a makeup-free face and un-styled hair. Fans praised Clinton for keeping it real, but critics mocked her appearance. In her own defense, Clinton told CNN (via Huffpost), "You know, at some point, [hair and makeup are] just not something that deserves a lot of time and attention."
Hillary Clinton missed the dress code memo at the G20 summit in Mexico
In 2012, former FLOTUS Hillary Clinton proved that dress code mishaps can happen to anyone. That year, the then-Secretary of State attended the G20 summit in Mexico alongside 30 other world leaders. When Clinton stepped onstage, it immediately became clear that she hadn't bothered to color-coordinate with the rest of the group. All of the other attendees donned white shirts; however, Clinton mistakenly wore a phosphorescent green top. Amid the backdrop of all-white shirts, the former FLOTUS bore a striking resemblance to a grass stain.
Michelle Obama was criticized for not wearing a hijab in Saudi Arabia
In January 2015, Michelle Obama roused critics when she opted not to wear a head covering while visiting Saudi Arabia. Although she wasn't the first FLOTUS to do so, Obama's bare head garnered mixed reactions in the media. Some observers accused the First Lady of disrespecting Saudi Arabian customs, whereas others pointed out that there was no formal rule requiring her to wear a head covering. Ultimately, this look went down in history as one of the most inappropriate outfits worn by Michelle Obama.
Melania Trump may have bared too much skin in Saudi Arabia
In May 2017, Melania Trump visited an international school Saudi Arabia. The FLOTUS raised several eyebrows when she chose to attend the outing in a dress that featured a knee-length skirt. Several critics pointed to Saudi Arabian customs, which call for women — even those who are visiting the country — to dress modestly. According to the naysayers, Trump should have worn a full-length skirt, lest she be perceived as disrespectful. Today, this controversial outfit lives in infamy as one of the most inappropriate outfits ever worn by Melania Trump.
Melania Trump's $51,000 jacket did not enrich her reputation
It's no secret that Melania Trump lives an incredibly lavish life. However, thanks to her position as First Lady, it doesn't exactly behoove her to flaunt her wealth. Case in point: in May 2017, the FLOTUS triggered a media frenzy when she wore a $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket to the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy. Trump's opulent outerwear sparked a massive debate about wealth disparities and elitism in the United States. Critics noted that the garment cost more than what many Americans earn in a year, thus proving Trump's detachment from the experiences of working class citizens.
Melania Trump wore an offensive pith helmet during a Kenyan safari
As a former model, it's no surprise that Melania Trump has delivered some truly exquisite fashion moments. On the other hand, she's no stranger to being on the cringe-worthy side of couture. For example, in 2018, the FLOTUS wore an offensive pith helmet during a safari in Kenya. The white, dome-shaped hat has long been a symbol of Europe's colonization of Africa, which culminated in violence, military rule, and the wide-spread subjugation of African people. One critic wrote (via X): "Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit."
Melania Trump chose the wrong outfit to visit a Ghanian hospital
In October 2018, Melania Trump flaunted her expensive taste while visiting a hospital in Accra, Ghana. For this occasion, the FLOTUS donned a custom Celine dress with an estimated $2,000 price tag. She topped off the look with a pair of designer pumps valued at $625. Critics couldn't help noticing the bleak contrast between Melania's extravagant wardrobe and the humble hospital, which featured a gravel floor in the waiting room. Notably, the hospital was sponsored by USAID, a foreign aid program that was dismantled in 2025 by Melania's husband, President Donald Trump.
Melania Trump's Egypt look was a confusing mixture of vibes
In October 2018, Melania Trump traveled to Egypt and posed for photos in front of the famous Giza Pyramids. For this occasion, the FLOTUS donned a white collared shirt, a tan blazer, and slacks. She finished the look with a black tie and a wide-brimmed fedora. It's unclear what vibe she was going for with this hodgepodge of a look, but internet users had a few theories. Across social media, Trump's outfit spurred comparisons to Michael Jackson, Carmen Sandiego, Hannibal Lector, and a villain from the Indiana Jones franchise.
Jill Biden slipped up when she wore a fascinator to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
When Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, mourners gathered to pay their respects at her funeral — including the then-FLOTUS Jill Biden. On this occasion, Biden wore a black skirt suit and a fascinator that featured a swirling, ribbon-like detail. Unfortunately, her choice of headwear didn't exactly pass the vibe check. While fascinators are a staple in British fashion, they're generally considered more appropriate for celebratory events. As one critic wrote on X (via USA Today): "It's wrong all the way around, frivolous bow for a somber funeral."