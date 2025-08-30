5 Times Lauren Boebert Wore A Tasteless Little Black Dress
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert may need to retake a high school English class, because it seems she has forgotten the importance of "setting." Setting is all about time and place, something Boebert clearly doesn't adhere to, based on some of the clothes she chooses to wear for her government job. Girl, you are making decisions for your constituents, not hitting up the club every day.
The mother of four is no stranger to rocking the boat, already having a long history of wearing inappropriate outfits, like the time she used the accidental death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to further her Second Amendment agenda. Boebert was also accused of wearing a "t***y dress," as Howard Stern put it, when she was kicked out of a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" for troubling behavior (via X).
One item that many women, including Boebert, have in the back of their closet is a little black dress. Where the politician differs from the average person is that she constantly wears her black dresses to work functions — when the outfits seem to show off a little too much to be considered appropriate for the workplace. While there's nothing wrong with wearing a black dress to your job, there is something off about wearing one that was clearly meant for the club.
When she mistook the U.S. Capitol for a bachelorette party
Back in July 2025, Lauren Boebert walked through the U.S. Capitol Building wearing a tasteless black dress. She looked like she was ready to do shots, not sign laws. The representative was busy working on President Donald Trump's controversial "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" Act, with the hopes of finishing before the Fourth of July holiday. The "girls" were on display since the dress was semi-low cut, and this is yet another inappropriate outfit to add to Boebert's ever-growing list.
When she wore lace in the House Chamber
Way back in January 2023, Lauren Boebert spoke in the House Chamber in the U.S. Capitol Building as the House of Representatives worked to vote on the next Speaker of the House. That's a serious, important job, but Boebert decided it was totally appropriate to wear a lacy black dress. Granted, she wore a blazer over her outfit, so the only lace that could be seen was across her chest. Lace seems like a more intimate material to wear, meant for private moments in the bedroom, not for making major political decisions.
When she had a leather moment
Look out, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Lauren Boebert is coming into your lane with her leather dress. In a snapshot posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in June 2025 by Boebert herself, she posed with Deputy Director Dan Bongino. "The FBI is back to working FOR the American people and keeping us safe, like investigating hospitals in Colorado and beyond for mutilating our children with radical trans surgeries," she captioned, thanking Bongino for his work. While both parties do look nice, it seems like a (bad) choice to wear a black leather dress to her federal job. Save that for a night out with your girlfriends.
When she got roasted by a shadow
Back in 2024, Lauren Boebert was photographed twice in the same little black dress and strappy black heels that went up her legs. It seemed a little too spicy to wear while standing next to her young sons, but it especially didn't feel appropriate to wear next to Donald Trump, who was actively campaigning for POTUS at the time. Boebert also wore a black hat that wasn't actually pointy, but a shadow made it look like she was wearing a witch's hat. Considering how not everyone is a fan of hers, those people might have felt like the shadow was quite fitting.
When she showed off her mini dress
Contrary to Karoline Leavitt's wardrobe, conservative government employees don't have to dress super conservatively. However, maybe leave the mini dresses at home when you're showing up as a public servant. In a photo shared on X in July 2025, Boebert was seen sitting down at an event, with her dress riding way up her leg. While her killer legs did somewhat distract from the outfit, it's also hard not to miss just how much skin Boebert was showing. Maybe tone it down a little when you're at work!
