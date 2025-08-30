5 Times Lauren Boebert Wore A Tasteless Little Black Dress

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert may need to retake a high school English class, because it seems she has forgotten the importance of "setting." Setting is all about time and place, something Boebert clearly doesn't adhere to, based on some of the clothes she chooses to wear for her government job. Girl, you are making decisions for your constituents, not hitting up the club every day.

The mother of four is no stranger to rocking the boat, already having a long history of wearing inappropriate outfits, like the time she used the accidental death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to further her Second Amendment agenda. Boebert was also accused of wearing a "t***y dress," as Howard Stern put it, when she was kicked out of a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" for troubling behavior (via X).

One item that many women, including Boebert, have in the back of their closet is a little black dress. Where the politician differs from the average person is that she constantly wears her black dresses to work functions — when the outfits seem to show off a little too much to be considered appropriate for the workplace. While there's nothing wrong with wearing a black dress to your job, there is something off about wearing one that was clearly meant for the club.