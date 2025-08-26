Melania Trump's True Priorities Are Clearer Than Ever (And It Has Us Feeling For Barron)

It's no secret that First Lady Melania Trump has a deep bond with her son Barron Trump, which may be in part due to the ego of President Donald Trump, Melania's husband and Barron's father. Obviously, another key reason why the two are so close may be the fact that Barron is Melania's only child, whereas Donald has two other sons, as well as two daughters from previous relationships. And it appears that Barron will always be Melania's baby, no matter how old he gets.

In a weirdly-worded comment, Donald even seemed to confirm that he's something of a third wheel in his own household. "[Melania has] got a great love of children, she has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," the president said in August 2025 (via People). But while motherhood is clearly one of Melania's top priorities these days, there's no denying that there are some strange things about her relationship with Barron. And it makes us wonder if she's smothering him just a tad.

Also in August 2025, an anonymous source told People that Melania keeps constant tabs on Barron as he attends New York University. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," the source said, adding, "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." While Barron is obviously in a unique position, being the son of a president, it's hard to imagine a 19-year-old college student being particularly happy over having an apparent helicopter parent like Melania.