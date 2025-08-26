Melania Trump's True Priorities Are Clearer Than Ever (And It Has Us Feeling For Barron)
It's no secret that First Lady Melania Trump has a deep bond with her son Barron Trump, which may be in part due to the ego of President Donald Trump, Melania's husband and Barron's father. Obviously, another key reason why the two are so close may be the fact that Barron is Melania's only child, whereas Donald has two other sons, as well as two daughters from previous relationships. And it appears that Barron will always be Melania's baby, no matter how old he gets.
In a weirdly-worded comment, Donald even seemed to confirm that he's something of a third wheel in his own household. "[Melania has] got a great love of children, she has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," the president said in August 2025 (via People). But while motherhood is clearly one of Melania's top priorities these days, there's no denying that there are some strange things about her relationship with Barron. And it makes us wonder if she's smothering him just a tad.
Also in August 2025, an anonymous source told People that Melania keeps constant tabs on Barron as he attends New York University. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," the source said, adding, "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." While Barron is obviously in a unique position, being the son of a president, it's hard to imagine a 19-year-old college student being particularly happy over having an apparent helicopter parent like Melania.
Melania Trump's protection of Barron is nothing new
Though the report regarding the watchful eye Melania Trump keeps on her adult son as he attends college is sure to raise questions regarding whether she's doing a bit too much, the fact remains that the protectiveness she has for Barron Trump is nothing new. For instance, back in 2023, amid Donald Trump's legal woes stemming from his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, another source told People that Melania was more or less staying the course on the parenting front. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source said, adding, "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."
It should also come as no surprise that Melania is so plugged into what Barron is up to at NYU, given that when he first went off to college, she made the conscious choice to keep him out of campus housing. "She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," yet another source told People in December 2024. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point," they continued. In the same report, a separate source noted that they didn't expect Melania to change course anytime soon. "Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible," they said.