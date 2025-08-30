Lauren Boebert Got Humiliated By Her Own Selfie And We're Embarrassed For Her
The list of Lauren Boebert's messiest controversies just keeps getting longer and longer. The Colorado congresswoman has come under fire throughout her career for both her political and personal stances, and this latest one is an embarrassing combo of both. On August 16, 2025, Boebert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost a clip of President Donald Trump speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity about mail-in voting. Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured him that he would have won the 2020 election if not for mail-in votes, which "rigged" the results against him. "He said no country has mail-in voting," the divisive politician recalled. "It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections." Always the staunch Trump loyalist, Boebert wrote simply: "End it!"
This you? https://t.co/P8eviatddG pic.twitter.com/lxjHc7GIPi
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 20, 2025
Sadly, she forgot the common sense advice about not posting anything online you wouldn't want people to easily be able to find years later. In June 2020, Boebert not only deposited a mail-in ballot at a collection site but she also posted a selfie on Instagram to mark the occasion. "Have you dropped off your ballot? I did!" the United States representative proudly wrote alongside it. Hundreds of followers rushed to remind the congresswoman of this inconvenient fact, kindly including the photos to remove any shred of doubt.
Comments included variations on "This you?" and "Uh-huh." Some commentators also shook their heads at the idea the president was taking advice from an openly dictatorial leader. "Putin also told him he was 6'3" and 180 lbs," joked one such user. The humiliation was just another exposure of Boebert's phony "good girl" front; much as she tries to seem wholesome and patriotic, her actions (and often her wardrobe) suggest otherwise.
Following Trump's lead could get Boebert into trouble
Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert are both known for wearing heavy makeup but that isn't the only thing they have in common. They're also both staunch conservatives who've lived through very public divorces and embarrassing legal issues. Boebert is almost as big a fan of the president as he is of himself. And despite their current stance against voting by mail, both the divisive leader and the controversial congresswoman have utilized this option in the past. In 2020, Trump voted by mail-in ballot in both the presidential and Florida state primaries. So did millions of other citizens that year, out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, the former "Apprentice" host has continued to insist that mail-in ballots create widespread election fraud. Boebert's typical eagerness to push Trump's agenda could backfire on her this time around, however.
Colorado is one of eight states that send mail-in ballots to all registered voters, making it easier to use this option. In fact, a decisive 94% of Coloradans voted by mail in the 2024 presidential elections alone. If Trump gets his way — which he notably can't do without Congress's say-so — Boebert risks the wrath of millions of her constituents who would suddenly be required to stand in long lines outside their polling place instead of simply filling out their ballots and dropping them in the closest mailbox. Plus, the supposedly fraud-proof process might not work in the president's favor in the long run either. For instance, if all of those in-person voters ultimately put a Democrat back into the White House, Trump and Boebert would need a lot of towels to clean the egg off their faces.