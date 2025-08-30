Lauren Boebert Got Humiliated By Her Own Selfie And We're Embarrassed For Her

The list of Lauren Boebert's messiest controversies just keeps getting longer and longer. The Colorado congresswoman has come under fire throughout her career for both her political and personal stances, and this latest one is an embarrassing combo of both. On August 16, 2025, Boebert took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost a clip of President Donald Trump speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity about mail-in voting. Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured him that he would have won the 2020 election if not for mail-in votes, which "rigged" the results against him. "He said no country has mail-in voting," the divisive politician recalled. "It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections." Always the staunch Trump loyalist, Boebert wrote simply: "End it!"

Sadly, she forgot the common sense advice about not posting anything online you wouldn't want people to easily be able to find years later. In June 2020, Boebert not only deposited a mail-in ballot at a collection site but she also posted a selfie on Instagram to mark the occasion. "Have you dropped off your ballot? I did!" the United States representative proudly wrote alongside it. Hundreds of followers rushed to remind the congresswoman of this inconvenient fact, kindly including the photos to remove any shred of doubt.

Comments included variations on "This you?" and "Uh-huh." Some commentators also shook their heads at the idea the president was taking advice from an openly dictatorial leader. "Putin also told him he was 6'3" and 180 lbs," joked one such user. The humiliation was just another exposure of Boebert's phony "good girl" front; much as she tries to seem wholesome and patriotic, her actions (and often her wardrobe) suggest otherwise.