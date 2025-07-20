Risqué Lauren Boebert Outfits That Exposed Her Phony 'Good Girl' Front

As a passionate conservative and MAGA advocate, "traditional values" and the associated behavior are at the forefront of what Lauren Boebert preaches. As such, one might expect the Colorado congresswoman to present herself in a certain way — particularly at work. Yet, Boebert seemingly struggles to stop her true personality from coming out in what she wears. And, more often than not, it is far from the "good girl" image she tries to sell as a part of her politics.

Boebert is no stranger to fashion fails, and many of them occur when she is at work with Congress. The vast majority of Boebert's style blunders have the same problem. Her outfits are often skin-bearing, skimpy, or especially tight, and sometimes all three at the same time. And, if that doesn't contradict her love of traditional values enough, she has even been known to sport some ensembles that have been downright offensive. Boebert clearly expresses herself through her fashion, and as such, her true personality is often written all over what she wears — even when that isn't exactly a good thing. We've narrowed down Boebert's top fashion moments that made it clearer than ever that her "good girl" persona is far from authentic.