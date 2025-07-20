Risqué Lauren Boebert Outfits That Exposed Her Phony 'Good Girl' Front
As a passionate conservative and MAGA advocate, "traditional values" and the associated behavior are at the forefront of what Lauren Boebert preaches. As such, one might expect the Colorado congresswoman to present herself in a certain way — particularly at work. Yet, Boebert seemingly struggles to stop her true personality from coming out in what she wears. And, more often than not, it is far from the "good girl" image she tries to sell as a part of her politics.
Boebert is no stranger to fashion fails, and many of them occur when she is at work with Congress. The vast majority of Boebert's style blunders have the same problem. Her outfits are often skin-bearing, skimpy, or especially tight, and sometimes all three at the same time. And, if that doesn't contradict her love of traditional values enough, she has even been known to sport some ensembles that have been downright offensive. Boebert clearly expresses herself through her fashion, and as such, her true personality is often written all over what she wears — even when that isn't exactly a good thing. We've narrowed down Boebert's top fashion moments that made it clearer than ever that her "good girl" persona is far from authentic.
Her extremely tight jeans
With one quick scroll through Lauren Boebert's Instagram account, there is one fashion statement that is likely to stick out. Boebert seems to love very, very tight jeans. She often sports denim that looks like it might make it painful to sit down, and that she surely dreads taking off at the end of the day. In 2024, Boebert posted a pic on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging folks to vote for Congressman Cory Mills, but it seems like she wanted her painted-on jeans, painfully tight outfit and heavy makeup to be the real focus.
Her Let's Go Brandon dress
For a real goodie two-shoes, a tight dress with an offensive slogan scrawled across the butt is surely not an outfit that would be considered for any occasion, let alone a formal event. Back in 2021, however, Lauren Boebert rocked a red off-the-shoulder dress with the infamous anti-Joe Biden phrase "Let's go Brandon" written on the back. The dress was certainly body-hugging, with the name "Brandon" written in such a way that it surely deliberately framed the outline of her butt. Definitely not a "good girl" look. And, not a regular good look, either.
Her risqué beach look
While Lauren Boebert is clearly a fan of inappropriate outfits that are often on the skimpy side, she still manages to keep her massive tattoo covered when she's at work. Yet, one photo of her at the beach that made the rounds online revealed that Boebert has a tribal tattoo all along the side of her torso. She showed it off in a teeny bikini with leopard print bottoms that were made of nothing but a gold chain on the sides. From her tat to her swimwear, Boebert's look here contradicts her good girl persona.
Her blazer and club-wear combo
Lauren Boebert often attempts to class up skin-tight outfits for work, and she seldom actually pulls this trick off. One great example of this was when she arrived at the U.S. Capitol in September 2024 in what appeared to be a blazer layered over a nightclub outfit. Boebert was photographed wearing a skin-tight white dress with a super-short hemline. She likely thought that popping a blazer on top would make this look like an ensemble that was appropriate for the office, but it was very clear that this was a repurposed night out look.
When she wore a leather mini-dress to work
While Lauren Boebert loves to use layering to attempt to make outfits for nights out appropriate for work, sometimes she just wears the club-ready look without any adjustments at all. In June 2025, she posted a photo of herself posing with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Instagram. The pair was at work, and Bongino was sporting a suit and tie. Boebert, on the other hand, was dressed in a tight leather dress that belonged on a date night with Kid Rock and not for a day at work in Congress.
Her inappropriate gun joke ensemble
If there's one thing Lauren Boebert doesn't hide, it is the fact that she loves guns. In 2021, she posted a photo on Instagram of her wearing a t-shirt that said, "guns don't kill people; Alec Baldwin does," poking fun at Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of "Rust." Boebert seldom seems to pass up an opportunity to make her point about the Second Amendment. Considering the fact that this tragic accident took someone's life, though, it is definitely in poor taste to wear clothes that joke about it.
Her daring 2025 Congressional picnic 'fit
Even if it's after hours, most of us know to keep things classy when dressing up for a work event. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, this doesn't seem to be something Lauren Boebert worries about. She is so committed to wearing her skimpy outfits no matter the occasion that she even risked humiliating herself in a skin-tight dress at the 2025 Congressional picnic. Boebert was photographed bending over in her super short, tight white dress and had a near-wardrobe malfunction in front of all her colleagues. She could definitely use a separate work wardrobe.