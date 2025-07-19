Trump Went Makeup-Free In Old Pic With Lauren Boebert (But She Wore Enough For Them Both)
Hats off to both President Donald Trump and Representative Lauren Boebert for fully keeping the cosmetic industry in business. The MAGA members love to apply excessive products, which, of course, leads to many makeup fails, including the time Boebert's cakey makeup faux pas was more clown car than biker babe. When the two of them take a photo together, the cosmetic industry's stocks shake, but there has been at least one time when Trump went bare-faced while posing with a super makeup-fied Boebert.
Back in June 2021, the Colorado rep wished Trump a happy birthday on Instagram, assuring constituents that he was "working as hard as ever to Make America Great Again." In the snapshot, Trump let his face breathe for once. He actually looks nice without any makeup, and definitely appears much more natural without his orange bronzer obsession.
But his bare face only highlighted just how packed on Boebert's makeup was. The gun enthusiast also made a rookie mistake when it comes to cosmetics: make sure you match your skin tone. Her face is much lighter than her arms. In fact, it looks like she dipped her right arm in Trump's makeup stash, because it's giving Oompa Loompa vibes. Trump has made this same tan fail before, and we're still not sure how it's possible. The point of a tan is to look natural, so a person needs to make sure their face and arms/hands match.
Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert have a lot in common
Besides their shared love of excessive makeup, President Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert have other aspects in common. For starters, both have large families: Trump has five kids, while Boebert has four. They are each grandparents (though Trump has way more grandkids than Boebert). Moreover, they are both super conservative and die-hard fanatics in the MAGA movement. It seems like neither of them can go five minutes on social media without saying, "Make America Great Again."
The duo also have had trouble with the law. Trump was found guilty in a hush money trial and he's the center of several other legal cases as well. In fact, the billionaire became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes, the AP reported in 2024. He also has a bad history with copyright infringement for using songs without permission during his campaign run.
Meanwhile, Boebert has been arrested three times. The first was for disorderly conduct at a festival, and the other two times were for failing to show up in court when ordered. She also got busted doing 90 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, and body cam footage showed Boebert trying to weasel her way out of a speeding ticket. For the record, she did eventually pay the $174.50 fine (via CBS News).