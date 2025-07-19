Trump Went Makeup-Free In Old Pic With Lauren Boebert (But She Wore Enough For Them Both)

Hats off to both President Donald Trump and Representative Lauren Boebert for fully keeping the cosmetic industry in business. The MAGA members love to apply excessive products, which, of course, leads to many makeup fails, including the time Boebert's cakey makeup faux pas was more clown car than biker babe. When the two of them take a photo together, the cosmetic industry's stocks shake, but there has been at least one time when Trump went bare-faced while posing with a super makeup-fied Boebert.

Back in June 2021, the Colorado rep wished Trump a happy birthday on Instagram, assuring constituents that he was "working as hard as ever to Make America Great Again." In the snapshot, Trump let his face breathe for once. He actually looks nice without any makeup, and definitely appears much more natural without his orange bronzer obsession.

But his bare face only highlighted just how packed on Boebert's makeup was. The gun enthusiast also made a rookie mistake when it comes to cosmetics: make sure you match your skin tone. Her face is much lighter than her arms. In fact, it looks like she dipped her right arm in Trump's makeup stash, because it's giving Oompa Loompa vibes. Trump has made this same tan fail before, and we're still not sure how it's possible. The point of a tan is to look natural, so a person needs to make sure their face and arms/hands match.