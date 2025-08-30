Proof Taylor Swift Hasn't Cut Off Brittany Mahomes For Her Rumored Trump Support (Yet)

"[Brittany Mahomes] is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor [Swift], saying he hates her," a source told the Daily Mail in September 2024, adding, "This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong." Things apparently cooled down a bit after that, and Swift and Brittany were spotted celebrating together and embracing when the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game in January 2025.

However, when it came time for the Super Bowl two weeks after the fact, Swift and Brittany kept each other at arm's length, reportedly due to Trump being at the game too. A source told the Daily Mail it was a PR-based decision: "It was in both of their best interests, given Trump's attendance and his past remarks about Taylor, that the two did not sit next to each other." If there were concerns about drama underneath the surface, it seemed to have been disproven in August 2025, when Brittany publicly celebrated Swift on her Instagram Stories amid the latter's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast.

So, while it doesn't appear that Swift and Brittany had any sort of major falling out, what makes this situation still potentially problematic is that Brittany hasn't publicly disavowed Trump, even as the president has continued taking shots at Swift on occasion. Granted, she also hasn't publicly offered her full-throated support for him. But you have to imagine it's something of an elephant in the room whenever Brittany and Swift hang out. After all, the same month as Swift's podcast appearance, Trump all but claimed he destroyed the singer's career, proving his delusion remains at an all-time high.