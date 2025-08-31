Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Kamala Harris For Years

Kamala Harris has been the subject of plenty of rumors throughout her political career, but the former vice president's career has often especially been overshadowed by her previous age-gap fling with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Not only was it the topic of conversation with her competitors in the 2002 race for district attorney, but it was media fodder during her 2020 campaign for VP and 2024 campaign for president.

Whispers of a scandalous affair between politicians ran rampant through social media and, unsurprisingly, caught Megyn Kelly's attention. The journalist claimed that Harris tried to "sleep her way into politics and power," specifically citing the role Brown played in Harris' early career. In 1994, a 29-year-old Harris began a relationship with Brown, then 60. Though it has been speculated that Brown was having an affair with Harris, he had actually been separated from his wife, Blanche, for over a decade.

While they were dating, Brown — who was speaker of the California Assembly — notably appointed Harris to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission, which led to the rumors that Brown is behind the former California attorney general's success.