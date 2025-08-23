The Shadiest Rumors About Kamala Harris

When you're a politician, you have to be ready for any and all skeletons that might tumble out of your closet once the media and your adversaries start rummaging. Former Vice President Kamala Harris didn't have all that many stashed away, at least not compared to many of her contemporaries. The Trump campaign had to do something to try and discredit her once she became the Democratic presidential nominee, so Donald Trump did what he does best and questioned whether Harris was actually a U.S. citizen, as well as whether or not she's really a Black woman.

This shouldn't have come as a surprise, given that the divisive politician questioned Harris' citizenship when she was tapped for VP in 2020 too. Former President Joe Biden endorsing Harris after his 2024 election dropout had Trump doing his best to vilify his opponent once again, asserting that she had only decided to be identified as a Black woman in an effort to win votes. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump rationalized at the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists convention (via ABC News).

The former "Apprentice" host's claims had absolutely no basis in fact, but Trump wasn't shy about reiterating them during his debate with Harris, when moderators brought it up. She clapped back by saying, "I think it's a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently over the course of his career attempted to use race to divide the American people," (via ABC News). This was hardly the only strange rumor about Harris that has made the rounds since she started climbing the political ladder, however.