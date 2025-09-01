Sofía Vergara's Mini-Me Son Is Stunning Like Mom (& We're Not Surprised)

Sofía Vergara spent so long playing the mother of Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire on "Modern Family," it's easy to forget she wasn't actually their mom IRL. That honor goes to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, her only child. Manolo was born in 1991 to Sofía and Joe Gonzalez, but the couple split in 1993. Sofía may have moved on from her high school sweetheart, but she is super close with Manolo.

Mother and son are both gorgeous, as evidenced by their photos together on Instagram. They each post snapshots with the other quite often on their social media accounts, including when they went to Paris in July 2025. Manolo and Sofía posed together in a stunning pic that clearly shows how strong their gene pool is.

Sofía and Manolo aren't just besties; they're also business partners. In 2024, they launched their culinary brand, TOMA. "This is our love letter to Latin food," People reported Sofía saying on the company's website, which isn't currently active — but the Instagram account is. TOMA is part of the Everybody Eats company and people can purchase their tasty food exclusively at Walmart, and it's also available on DoorDash. In a promotional video with the delivery service on Instagram, Manolo revealed that he learned to cook because his mom wasn't much of a chef, saying, "I started cooking when I was very little because my mother did not cook, so I learned out of necessity." That tracks with TOMA's cute bio on Instagram, which states the food is, "Made by [Manolo], Eaten by [Sofía]." Going into business with family can be risky, but it seems like Sofía and Manolo make a great team.