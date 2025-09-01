Sofía Vergara's Mini-Me Son Is Stunning Like Mom (& We're Not Surprised)
Sofía Vergara spent so long playing the mother of Rico Rodriguez and Jeremy Maguire on "Modern Family," it's easy to forget she wasn't actually their mom IRL. That honor goes to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, her only child. Manolo was born in 1991 to Sofía and Joe Gonzalez, but the couple split in 1993. Sofía may have moved on from her high school sweetheart, but she is super close with Manolo.
Mother and son are both gorgeous, as evidenced by their photos together on Instagram. They each post snapshots with the other quite often on their social media accounts, including when they went to Paris in July 2025. Manolo and Sofía posed together in a stunning pic that clearly shows how strong their gene pool is.
Sofía and Manolo aren't just besties; they're also business partners. In 2024, they launched their culinary brand, TOMA. "This is our love letter to Latin food," People reported Sofía saying on the company's website, which isn't currently active — but the Instagram account is. TOMA is part of the Everybody Eats company and people can purchase their tasty food exclusively at Walmart, and it's also available on DoorDash. In a promotional video with the delivery service on Instagram, Manolo revealed that he learned to cook because his mom wasn't much of a chef, saying, "I started cooking when I was very little because my mother did not cook, so I learned out of necessity." That tracks with TOMA's cute bio on Instagram, which states the food is, "Made by [Manolo], Eaten by [Sofía]." Going into business with family can be risky, but it seems like Sofía and Manolo make a great team.
Mother and son have been through a lot together
Although Sofía Vergara is living the high life now with a stunning net worth, she didn't start out that way. She struggled to raise Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as a single mom and the family suffered numerous tragedies, including the murder of Sofía's brother by a drug cartel. "It destroyed my family," she told Variety. "It destroyed my mom. It changed our lives completely. We didn't know what was happening, why he had been killed." Manolo was only five at the time his uncle died.
However, the family managed to pull through, and clearly Manolo feels blessed that Sofía is his mom, based on the sweet Instagram carousel he posted for Mother's Day 2025. "Feliz Mothers Day to the very best!!!" he captioned, which included several throwback pics of mother and son.
In addition to being her son's business partner, Sofía wants to add another title to her life: Abuela (which means "grandmother" in Spanish). She shared with People that Manolo leaves his dog with her on the weekends, like she used to do with him and her mother, so she's prepping for the grandma life. "I think I'll be a fun grandmother," she told the outlet. She was a teen mom, but is ultimately grateful to have had Manolo when she did. "But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son," she said, adding how being a mother was such a special blessing for her.