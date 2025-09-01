Whatever Happened To Stranger Things' Heartthrob Dacre Montgomery?

Dacre Montgomery's career was in full gear in 2022, around the time he decided to step back from acting for a reassessment. The handsome actor had just appeared in a supporting role in the Academy Award nominated and Austin Butler-led film "Elvis," so the move was unexpected to say the least. But even though he was away from film and TV for a hot minute, Montgomery was certainly not wasting his time during this hiatus. No, he was plotting his career and letting his creativity flow — and now that he is back to filmmaking, he is doing some exciting new things. And only some of them relate to acting.

Montgomery made his feature film debut in 2016's "Better Watch Out," after a handful of years appearing in mostly music videos and shorts. He gained a bit of notice for his subsequent films — namely "Power Rangers" — but it was 80s-set smash hit "Stranger Things" that really put Montgomery on the map. He played Billy Hargrove, an antagonist featured in Seasons 2 and 3 of the show, from 2017 through 2019, then returned for two episodes in 2022 during Season 4. But what happened to Montgomery after "Stranger Things" and "Elvis," and why did he take an extended break? Though it may not be the traditional move to leave just when one's acting career is heating up, Dacre Montgomery had good reasons for wanting to temporarily ditch Hollywood.