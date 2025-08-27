Trump's Sweet Talk Of Taylor Swift's Engagement Accidentally Exposes A New Insecurity
It's no secret that a certain president and a certain superstar have a bit of — forgive the pun — bad blood between them. Donald Trump once proudly claimed that he ruined Taylor Swift's career simply by expressing his opinion of her, while the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker has long made it clear that she has little time for the divisive politician, regularly throwing her support behind liberal causes. Swift's public endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections was apparently too much for Trump, who all-capped "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social, then boasted months later that, having exposed her "wokeness," she was "NO LONGER HOT."
So naturally, when Swift and Travis Kelce sealed the deal with a massive diamond ring, everyone assumed that the former "Apprentice" host would thumb his nose at the happy couple. Not so fast! Asked his opinion during a cabinet meeting, Trump first quipped, "Well, I wish him a lot of luck," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He then followed up with, "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."
Why the sudden mellowing out? Social media commenters have a theory. "Oh he soooo wants to go to their wedding," was an opinion echoed by many, though plenty of users reckoned the president's apparent change of heart wouldn't be enough to get him a coveted invite. These remarks may all be in jest, but the joking has a ring of truth to it; it's entirely possible that Trump is worried about missing out on a major A-list event.
Will the president get front-row seats to the wedding?
Now Taylor Swift has said yes to Travis Kelce, the world will be watching all the way to the altar, including who makes it onto the guest list. It's a given that the big day will feature plenty of A-listers, but will Donald Trump be among them? It wouldn't be that surprising if he were secretly hoping for that engraved envelope. The president was once an admirer; in 2012, he gushed that Swift was "fantastic" and "terrific," and threw his support behind her after she broke up with Conor Kennedy, per Billboard. Only after the "cardigan" hitmaker became vocal about her liberal politics did Trump turn on her. And, when Swift's romance with Kelce first went public, he seemed skeptical that it was even the real deal.
In a 2023 interview with the Daily Caller, he said he wished them the best, but then added, "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not." But it Tayvis (Swifce?) were to extend an invite, the controversial leader would surely be willing to put aside his hard feelings about the bride for the glitzy occasion. Trump's ego can't handle the world not revolving around him, and attending the American equivalent of a royal wedding would be a special source of pride.
He'd make sure that longtime wife Melania Trump was dressed to kill, and possibly even try to offer a toast at the reception to boot. But just imagine the eruption on Truth Social if the president were deliberately snubbed. He might claim that his inaugurations were better attended, or that he would have let Swift get married at Mar-a-Lago if only she'd been a little nicer to him. Whatever happens, the divisive politician will endeavor to find some way to turn eyes away from the newlyweds.