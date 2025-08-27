Trump's Sweet Talk Of Taylor Swift's Engagement Accidentally Exposes A New Insecurity

It's no secret that a certain president and a certain superstar have a bit of — forgive the pun — bad blood between them. Donald Trump once proudly claimed that he ruined Taylor Swift's career simply by expressing his opinion of her, while the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker has long made it clear that she has little time for the divisive politician, regularly throwing her support behind liberal causes. Swift's public endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections was apparently too much for Trump, who all-capped "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social, then boasted months later that, having exposed her "wokeness," she was "NO LONGER HOT."

So naturally, when Swift and Travis Kelce sealed the deal with a massive diamond ring, everyone assumed that the former "Apprentice" host would thumb his nose at the happy couple. Not so fast! Asked his opinion during a cabinet meeting, Trump first quipped, "Well, I wish him a lot of luck," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He then followed up with, "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."

Why the sudden mellowing out? Social media commenters have a theory. "Oh he soooo wants to go to their wedding," was an opinion echoed by many, though plenty of users reckoned the president's apparent change of heart wouldn't be enough to get him a coveted invite. These remarks may all be in jest, but the joking has a ring of truth to it; it's entirely possible that Trump is worried about missing out on a major A-list event.