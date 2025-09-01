The Scandalous Rumor About Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz That's Sure To Upset His Wife
There's nothing quite like a political love scandal, and pundits are convinced that we're about to witness another one. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz's friendship is no secret, but eagle-eyed pundits are convinced there's something more than just camaraderie between the two politicians. They've voiced their suspicions on X, formerly known as Twitter, backing them up with photographic "proof" of Gaetz and Boebert together in various settings. One netizen even opined that it's obvious to "anyone half able to read body language" that Boebert and Gaetz are romantically involved. Of course, there's no concrete proof to back up these allegations. Regardless, Boebert has made no secret of the fact that she's a fan of Gaetz.
As President Donald Trump tried and failed to distract his supporters from the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, the controversial congresswoman, for once, disagreed with him and called for the documents to be released regardless. While making an appearance on "The Benny Show," Boebert asserted that Gaetz would be great at heading up an investigation into the Epstein files. "I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel," she enthused (via X). Then there's also the fact that Boebert and Gaetz attended Trump's New York fraud trial together.
In fact, they even sat next to each other in the courtroom. Again, there's no proof that anything untoward is going on between Boebert and Gaetz. As much as social media users enjoy speculating about it, Matt's wife can't be thrilled about the rumors. Complicating matters further, Boebert and Ginger Gaetz have a tight-knit relationship, with the latter having formerly doled out some public praise to her bestie on X, in 2024, to boot.
Matt Gaetz has a spotty reputation
Given Matt Gaetz's alleged past misconduct, it makes sense that pundits are quick to believe he's capable of cheating on his wife. After all, the disgraced former congressman forfeited his attorney general nomination thanks to incredibly damaging allegations against him, which included statutory rape, paying for sex, and illegal drug use, among other things. Gaetz has vehemently denied the accusations, but it still cost him a position in President Donald Trump's cabinet. There were also rumors that the would-be attorney general had an affair with one of his staffers.
Rebekah Jones, who challenged Gaetz for his House seat in 2022 and lost, brought the story to national attention. Jones took to X in 2023 to allege that Gaetz was having an affair with his press secretary Joel Valdez. Jones claimed she had "three independent sources" to back it up. "This is not Gaetz' first affair, nor is it his first w/a man," she penned. Jones then asserted in a subsequent tweet that she'd seen proof of the affair herself, writing, "I observed their, er, intimacy in a moment they thought was private after our debate but didn't want to speculate without proof."
Concrete evidence was never provided to the public, but that doesn't take away from the fact that there are plenty of red flags in Matt and Ginger Gaetz's relationship that hint their marriage won't last. Whether the Lauren Boebert rumors will be the straw that breaks the camel's back remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn't help his credibility.