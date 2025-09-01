The Scandalous Rumor About Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz That's Sure To Upset His Wife

There's nothing quite like a political love scandal, and pundits are convinced that we're about to witness another one. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz's friendship is no secret, but eagle-eyed pundits are convinced there's something more than just camaraderie between the two politicians. They've voiced their suspicions on X, formerly known as Twitter, backing them up with photographic "proof" of Gaetz and Boebert together in various settings. One netizen even opined that it's obvious to "anyone half able to read body language" that Boebert and Gaetz are romantically involved. Of course, there's no concrete proof to back up these allegations. Regardless, Boebert has made no secret of the fact that she's a fan of Gaetz.

As President Donald Trump tried and failed to distract his supporters from the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, the controversial congresswoman, for once, disagreed with him and called for the documents to be released regardless. While making an appearance on "The Benny Show," Boebert asserted that Gaetz would be great at heading up an investigation into the Epstein files. "I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel," she enthused (via X). Then there's also the fact that Boebert and Gaetz attended Trump's New York fraud trial together.

In fact, they even sat next to each other in the courtroom. Again, there's no proof that anything untoward is going on between Boebert and Gaetz. As much as social media users enjoy speculating about it, Matt's wife can't be thrilled about the rumors. Complicating matters further, Boebert and Ginger Gaetz have a tight-knit relationship, with the latter having formerly doled out some public praise to her bestie on X, in 2024, to boot.