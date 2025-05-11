Red Flags In Matt & Ginger Gaetz's Relationship That Hint Their Marriage Won't Last

If red flags could talk, Matt and Ginger Gaetz's relationship would be giving a TED Talk. Between their major age gap, messy controversies, and suspiciously timed wedding, this union might just be more eyebrow-raising than Donald and Melania Trump's, which is saying a lot. But let's rewind for a moment.

Matt Gaetz stepped into the political spotlight in 2010 as a Florida representative, but he didn't become a household name until 2016, when he jumped on the Trump train. He became one of the earliest and loudest defenders of Donald Trump, and was soon rewarded with personal shout-outs, a growing national profile, and presidential invitations. One of those invites introduced him to Ginger Luckey, who had accompanied her mother to the Mar-a-Lago event.

From there, things moved a bit too fast—he proposed to her at that exact location only 10 months later—and when you zoom in, it is impossible to ignore the strange things about Matt and Ginger Gaetz's marriage. From questionable behavior to actual comments from both of them, there are a ton of signs that this marriage might be headed for trouble.