Pam Bondi's Latest 'Fit Proves The Wide-Leg Pants Trend Belongs Back In The Closet

Pam Bondi is at it again. The U.S. Attorney General recently spent time with both police officers and military personnel in Washington, D.C., and shared two photos of the encounters on Instagram. "Always great to spend time with our law enforcement officers making a positive difference in our nation's capital," she captioned the carousel. "We will continue to support you as we make DC safe again!"

Hundreds of National Guard members are traveling to the nation's capital in order to protect citizens from crime, part of President Donald Trump's plan for public safety. The troops are coming from six Republican states, including Ohio and West Virginia. "We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation's capital a clean and safe environment," Maj. Gen. Jim Seward said (via New York Post).

While that's all well and good, it's really hard to look at the photos Bondi shared on Instagram and not think, "What are thooooose?!" In the pics, she wore wide-leg pants that weren't super flattering. Her blazer looked to be fitted and contoured to her body well, which only worked to highlight just how footloose and fancy free her pants were. Bondi better hope it doesn't rain soon, or else her pant legs are going to get drenched. At least she left some of her more questionable tops at home, including her cheap-looking barbershop quartet reject blouse and her puffy pastel blazer.